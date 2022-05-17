International Cricket Watch: Andrew Symonds, 1975-2002 – Cricket Australia's tribute to all-rounder’s life and career Tributes continued to flow for the World-Cup winning Australian star who died in a car crash on Sunday. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago An art student gives final touches to a painting of late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds as a tribute in his memory in Mumbai on May 15, 2022. | AFP A tribute to the life and career of Australia allrounder Andrew Symonds, who tragically lost his life in a car accident aged only 46.We will miss you, Roy. pic.twitter.com/Yu7uktODeq— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket Australia Andrew Symonds Australia Cricket