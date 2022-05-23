Daily Macronutrient needs

Macronutrient requirements are based on body weights and usually change based on different training phases; discussed more in detail in Section II ahead.

Example: For a female 60kg 100m athlete, carbohydrate requirements would be calculated as: 3 g/kg/day*60 kg = 180g/day. Similar calculations apply for proteins and fats.

Discipline Carbohydrate (g/kg/day) Protein (g/kg/day) Fat (g/kg/day) Sprints 3-6 1.6-2.2 0.8-1.2 Mid-Distance 7-10 1.5-1.7 0.8-1.2 Long-Distance Up to 12 1.6-1.8 0.8-1.2 Jumps 3-6 1.6-1.8 1-1.2 Throws 3-6 1.5-2.2 0.8-1.5 Combined Events 5-8 1.5-2 1-1.5 Table XII: Discipline-specific macronutrient requirements (Slater et al, 2019, Stellingwerf et al, 2019, Costa et al, 2019, Sygo et al, 2019)

Figure II: Carbohydrates, Proteins & Iron requirements to enhance training adaptations for all disciplines

Nutrient Timing

We have so far discussed the quality and quantity of macronutrients important for general health and performance. However, the consumption time of these nutrients is of equal importance too. The focus of the pre-training meal is to promote good quality use of fuel. During training, fluids help to hydrate and supply the body with necessary carbohydrates and electrolytes. And the focus of post- training meals is recovery, re-fueling, and rehydration.

Following a meal plan emphasizes the importance of all three; quality, quantity of meals as well as nutrient timing. This is just a general guide for athletes to follow, individual requirements and meal options may vary based on individual needs and availability of food options.

Meal Guide

An athlete doesn’t need more; more is not necessarily better. He/she needs just enough as long as the quality of food items and method of preparation is following the sole purpose of optimizing all nutrients the food items are rich in.

As an athlete, it is equally important to be extremely observant of the way your body reacts to the inclusion or exclusion of certain items, the changes in quantities or portions, effects on energy levels and/or recovery, etc. As an athlete, your feedback is of utmost importance to build customized diet plans. No two diets will ever be the same! Something that may work for one athlete, may not work for the other.

Note: Following is an athletes’ quality meal guide to pre-during-post training meals. It has been developed for an elite athlete, training twice a day, with morning sessions before breakfast and evening sessions before dinner. It does not display a weekly cyclic menu plan.

30-45 min Pre-Morning Training Session:

• Fruits like Bananas/Oranges/Apples &/or Dry Fruits like Dates, Figs, Raisins OR 1 200g cup oats porridge/ragi porridge/muesli and milk/curd with dry fruits OR 1/2-1 energy bar (based on individual digestive health)

During Morning Training Session:

• 500-1000ml Sports Drink/Lime water/Electrolyte drink/plain water (Customize the quantity based on requirements)/Can add 1-2 dates/figs/1 small banana in between

Immediately (<30 min) Post Morning Training Session:

• 200ml fresh fruit juice/1 banana/chickoo/3-4 pineapple rings/1 300ml bowl melons/handful of mix dry fruits + 1 whole egg + 2-4 egg whites/0.5-1 scoop of whey or vegan protein

Breakfast (Recovery meal):

• Combination of Eggs, good quality meats/paneer/milk + 2-4 slices of toast/1 300ml bowl porridge/1-2 portions of hot breakfast + 1 cup pulse/sprouts (Specific requirements may vary) (if missed the fruit post training, add it here) + handful of mix nuts + seeds (almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds etc.)

Lunch/~ 3h Pre-Evening Training Session:

• Complex carbohydrates (brown/red rice, whole wheat or millet preparations such jowar/bajra/ragi rotis/quinoa) with good quality protein (meat, fish, eggs, dairy, pulses/dal + curd) with good mix of steamed and raw vegetables and moderate intake of fats

1h Pre-Evening Training Session/Evening snack:

• Fruits like Bananas, Oranges, Apples, Mix Nuts & Dry Fruits like Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Figs, Raisins OR 1 200g cup oats porridge/ ragi porridge/muesli and milk/curd OR 1/2-1 energy bar

During Evening Training Session:

• Sports Drink/Lime water/Electrolyte drink/plain water (Customize the quantity based on requirements)/Can add 1-2 dates/figs/1 small banana in between

Immediately Post (<30 min) Evening Training Session (Only if dinner is >1.5-2h from being served:

• Fruits like Bananas/Mix Dry Fruits like Dates, Figs, Raisins + Eggs/0.5–1 scoop of whey protein/300ml milk

Dinner (If dinner is <1h post training, have dinner straight):

• Include good combination of carbohydrates and protein combinations such as 1/4th plate: brown/red rice/whole wheat/millet/quinoa/ starch including sweet potato preparations with 1⁄4-1/2 plate: dairy/ meat/pulse/sprout preparation with 1⁄4-1⁄2 plate vegetables, fresh salads, 1 300ml bowl of soups

Bed-time (Optional-especially if dinner had too early/had lesser portions):

• 250ml turmeric milk/1/2 scoop whey in 250ml milk (If protein at dinner is insufficient)

Take Away Points

Published with permission from Faster Stronger Higher: A One-Stop Nutrition Framework for Indian Track and Field Athletes by Mihira A R Khopkar – Notion Press.