India won it’s second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea, after the women’s recurve team won the bronze medal after beating Chinese Taipei 6-2.
On Wednesday, India won it’s first medal when the women’s compound team won bronze after beating Turkey 232-231. The country is, however, guaranteed a third medal after the men’s compound team upset the United States and South Korea in the quarterfinal and semi-final respectively, to book a spot in the final against France, which will be played on Saturday.
On Thursday though, the women’s recurve team of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat comfortably claimed the third spot on the podium.
They raced to a 4-0 lead after winning the first two Sets 56-52 and 54-51. Chinese Taipei did with the third set by a narrow 55-54 margin, but India secured the match with a 55-54 result in the fourth set to win bronze.
The women’s team were forced into the bronze medal playoff after they lost to hosts and archery powerhouses South Korea in the semi-final 6-2. But the Indians bounced back soon enough to claim a medal.
The men’s recurve team – of Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan and Jayanta Talukdar - meanwhile lost out in the quarterfinal 6-2 to France.