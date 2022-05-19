India won it’s second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea, after the women’s recurve team won the bronze medal after beating Chinese Taipei 6-2.

On Wednesday, India won it’s first medal when the women’s compound team won bronze after beating Turkey 232-231. The country is, however, guaranteed a third medal after the men’s compound team upset the United States and South Korea in the quarterfinal and semi-final respectively, to book a spot in the final against France, which will be played on Saturday.

India will shoot for gold AGAIN on the #ArcheryWorldCup this Saturday morning in Gwangju. 🥇



Huge performance from Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini. 🇮🇳👏👏 pic.twitter.com/phmWWsWH5b — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 18, 2022

On Thursday though, the women’s recurve team of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat comfortably claimed the third spot on the podium.

They raced to a 4-0 lead after winning the first two Sets 56-52 and 54-51. Chinese Taipei did with the third set by a narrow 55-54 margin, but India secured the match with a 55-54 result in the fourth set to win bronze.

Credit: World Archery

The women’s team were forced into the bronze medal playoff after they lost to hosts and archery powerhouses South Korea in the semi-final 6-2. But the Indians bounced back soon enough to claim a medal.

The men’s recurve team – of Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan and Jayanta Talukdar - meanwhile lost out in the quarterfinal 6-2 to France.