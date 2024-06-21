India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s individual recurve respectively at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Friday.

Bommadevara, who had finished third in the qualification round, got the better of Germany’s Jonathan Vetter 7-3 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, he had started his campaign with a comfortable 6-0 sweep over Bangladesh’s Sagor Islam before brushing past Indonesia’s Riau Salsabilla 7-1 in the second round. He had then defeated Colombia’s Santigao Arcila Arango 6-4 in the pre-quarters.

Bommadevara is now slated to face off against South Korea’s Kim Woojin in the semi-finals.

The other Indians in men’s recurve – Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav – both bowed out in the opening round.

Bhakat, who had finished a lowly 45th in the qualification, started off with a 6-4 win over Iran’s Mobina Fallah in women’s recurve. She then beat Ukraine’s Veronika Marchenko 7-1 and China’s Li Jiaman 6-5 to enter the quarter-finals.

Bhakat then beat the fifth seed Jeon Hun Young of South Korea 6-4 to book a spot in the semi-finals, where she will be up agianst the qualification round winner Yang Xiaolei of China.

Deepika Kumari, meanwhile, had lost to Yang 5-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. The other Indian – Bhajan Kaur – bowed out in the second round with a 0-6 loss to Zana Pintaric.

Bommadevara-Kaur lose in semis

Elsewhere, the Indian mixed recurve pair of Bommadevara and Kaur lost out in the semi-finals following a 5-3 loss to South Korea.

Having earned a first round bye, they defeated Great Britain 5-1 in the second round and followed it up with a victory by the same margin against Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Bommadevara and Kaur will now take on Mexico in the bronze medal match.

The top seeded Indian mixed compound pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh, meanwhile, suffered a shock exit in the quarter-finals as they went down 156-154 to the ninth seeded pair from Italy.

They had earlier defeated Estonia 158-156 in the second round after receiving a first round bye.