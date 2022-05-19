indian boxing Watch: Nikhat Zareen’s wins gold medal at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Zareen, the only Indian to reach the final in Istanbul, defeated Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final in the second bout of the day. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated An hour ago Nikhat Zareen celebrates after winning her semi-final match at 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria | Boxing Federation of India Play Nikhat Zareen's bout is the second one in this live stream for watching replay We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Nikhat Zareen Boxing Indian boxing