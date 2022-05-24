Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Supernovas v Velocity live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s 71 takes SNO to 150/5
Follow for all the updates of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Supernovas at the MCA stadium in Pune.
Tournament preview: Chance for Indian talent to shine in (hopefully) last edition of Women’s T20 Challenge
TOSS: Velocity’s Deepti Sharma opts to bowl first.
Supernovas: 150/5 (20 overs), Harmanpreet Kaur 71
Live updates
Supernovas 150/5 after 20 overs: Two boundaries off the last over for Luus off Deepti’s bowling and that takes SNO to 150 after a nightmare start. Great recovery, thanks to a brilliant partnership first between Harman and Taniya, but mostly a terrific 71 by the captain.
WICKET! 18.6: Harmanpreet Kaur 71(51) b Radha Yadav End of a fine, fine innings by Harman. A six earlier in the over, then a lovely yorker from Radha at the end of the over. Supernovas 138/5
Supernovas 129/4 after 18 overs: No boundaries off Sneh Rana’s bowling till 3.3 overs off her spell, then Harmanpreet Kaur goes 4-6-4. It’s been a wonderful battle, both ways. A streaky sweep first, but nothing streaky about the slog sweep for six and the shot down the ground for four.
Supernovas 114/4 after 17 overs: Half century for Harmanpreet Kaur! Came in when her side was under all sorts of pressure, took her time to arrest the collapse with Taniya Bhatia and and has now reached 50 off 42 balls. Luus with a four off Cross, over mid-off in that over.
Kate Cross to Harmanpreet Kaur again.
Supernovas 106/4 after 16 overs: Just superb use of the flight and drift from Sneh Rana today. Three singles in that over, Harman trying to go after her but just no pace or full deliveries to work with.
Supernovas 103/4 after 15 overs: Luus and Harman in the middle.
WICKET! 14.2: Taniya Bhatia 36 (32) Run Out Yastika Bhatia Not the worst outcome for Supernovas, actually. They have hitters in the hut like Ecclestone, Vastrakar, even Luus. Taniya played a lovely hand for the position she walked in. Supernovas 100/4
Supernovas 94/3 after 14 overs: Pack the legside field all you want, Harman will still sweep. Another four for her in that Deepti over.
Supernovas 83/3 after 13 overs: After taking an over to just read her perhaps, Harmanpreet is taking on Maya right away. A sweep for four followed by a brilliant lofted hit down the ground for a six. HK7 on the charge.
Supernovas 69/3 after 12 overs: The 50-run partnership comes up off 50 balls. Not the most aggressive, but after the start SNO had, this was necessary. Now time for Harman to tee off? Taniya really doesn’t quite have that game, it’s down to the captain largely.
Supernovas 65/3 after 11 overs: Didn’t quite her lengths right in that over, Maya. But wasn’t expensive either.
Time for Maya Sonawane! An exciting wrist-spinner.
Supernovas 60/3 after 10 overs: Rana with a typically probing over, just three off it as Harman searched a bit for timing.
Sneh Rana time.
Supernovas 57/3 after 9 overs: Radha Yadav making it hard for the batters to score with her over-the-stumps line and packed leg side field. Time for a timeout.
Supernovas 52/3 after 8 overs: Finally some momentum for Supernovas against Velocity. (There is a physics joke in there somewhere). Khaka concedes three boundaries, two for Taniya down the ground, either side of mid on. And then Harman finishes the over with a fine glance.
Supernovas 37/3 after 7 overs: Harmanpreet will sweep as much as she can, when facing spinners. Places one sweep behind square as Radha Yadav comes into bowl against her “former side” for whatever it is worth.
Supernovas 29/3 after 6 overs: The powerplay that completely belonged to Velocity. Khaka finishes with a tidy over. This is a big test for Taniya Bhatia here, her batting has always been the factor holding her back in white-ball cricket. There is no doubting her keeping skills, but she needs to show she can score big too.
Supernovas 25/3 after 5 overs: A third over on the trot for Cross. Harman, her twin (not really), gets her first boundary of the day with a flick for four past Kiran Navgire, who should have done better.
WICKET! Over 3.5: Deandra Dottin 6(9) ct Yastika Bhatia b Deepti Sharma Couple of deliveries after just about clearing the fielder at deep mid-wicket, Dottin goes for another big shot but the top edge is safely taken by keeper Yastika. Supernovas 18/3
Supernovas 14/2 after 3 overs: Taniya Bhatia has joined Deandra Dottin. Interesting.
WICKET! Over 2.3: Harleen Deol 7(9) ct Laura Wolvaardt b Kate Cross Kate Cross strikes again! Harleen Deol, who had a great outing last night, is out early here. Supernovas 12/2
Supernovas 8/1 after 2 overs: Deepti Sharma with a tidy over. The captain brings herself on nice and early.
Supernovas 5/1 after 1 over: Great start for Velocity there.
WICKET! Over 0.3: Priya Punia 4(3) ct Ayabonga Khaka b Kathryn Laura Cross Kate Cross strikes in the first over! Priya Punia started the innings with a four, but she is out third ball. Great start for Velocity. Supernovas 4/1
Kate Cross starts things off for Velocity. The English seamer can be a handful.
Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia are opening once again.
This is what Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to say last night:
“The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us. I think we were 20 runs short. Whenever I was thinking to execute myself, we were losing wickets. That’s why I had to stay there, look for ones and twos. Pooja did a great job for us - that’s what we were expecting from her. We just need to come back with the same motion. When you win the game, you’re happy and relaxed.”— via IPL match center
Watch out for: Velocity spinner Maya Sonawane would be the kind of talent that a proper WIPL can propel to the big time and vice versa too (a talent that would make WIPL exciting, in terms of the opportunity it provides to the talent in the country). Delightfully unique bowling action and solid control too.
Team news
Supernovas unchanged. And a very exciting looking Velocity XI.
Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Meghna Singh.
Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane
TOSS NEWS: Deepti Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl. Harmanpreet Kaur is more than happy to oblige, as she did yesterday, Supernovas are glad to bat first. The bowling strength is obvious factor but also a day game, it should help them. Everyone’s happy.
Toss around the corner. And time to welcome to Deepti Sharma’s Velocity into the fold. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas are back in action a few hours after their win last night.
One of the players to look forward to in the Velocity squad, if she gets the nod:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas started off with a 49-run win against Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Monday. They are back in action in just a few hours after the first match ended last night. A huge win like that has already seen them put one foot in the finals, but a win today will guarantee them a spot in the match on Saturday. Deepti Sharma’s Velocity however will look to hit the ground running and a win for them will keep the mini tournament nice and open.
Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Trailblazers vs Supernovas as it happened: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win big
