World No 5 Rafael Nadal’s 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open marked the Spaniard’s 300th Grand Slam match win.

He became only the third men’s singles player in history to cross the milestone, trailing only Roger Federer (369) and Novak Djokovic (325).

Most wins at Grand Slams (men) Player Career Titles Career Win/Loss Roger Federer 20 369-60 Novak Djokovic 20 325-46 Rafael Nadal 21 300-41 Jimmy Connors 8 233-49 Andre Agassi 8 224-53 Ivan Lendl 8 222-49 Pete Sampras 14 203-38 Andy Murray 3 193-50 Stefan Edberg 6 178-47 John McEnroe 7 167-38 ATP Tour

The win was also his 107th win at Roland Garros, and he’s lost just three matches at the Major - once to Robin Soderling and twice to Djokovic.

Earlier this week, he broke Federer’s record to now have the most wins at a single Grand Slam by a male singles player, when he won his 106th French Open match against Jordan Thompson in the first round, overtaking Federer’s 105 wins at Wimbledon.

💥 GRAND SLAM WIN #300! 💥



🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal has recorded the 300th Grand Slam win of his career, defeating France's Corentin Moutet, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round of #RolandGarros



Nadal is now 300-41 in his career at Grand Slams (.880) and 107-3 at Roland Garros (.973) 💪 — TENNIS (@Tennis) May 25, 2022

Nadal’s 107 wins at the French Open includes 13 of the record 21 titles he’s won.

The sixth seed is yet to lose a set so far in this tournament, but comes to Paris after suffering from a foot injury recently at the Rome Masters.

He next faces Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup on Friday.