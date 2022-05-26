World No 5 Rafael Nadal’s 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open marked the Spaniard’s 300th Grand Slam match win.

He became only the third men’s singles player in history to cross the milestone, trailing only Roger Federer (369) and Novak Djokovic (325).

Most wins at Grand Slams (men)

Player Career Titles Career Win/Loss
Roger Federer 20 369-60
Novak Djokovic 20 325-46
Rafael Nadal 21 300-41
Jimmy Connors 8 233-49
Andre Agassi 8 224-53
Ivan Lendl 8 222-49
Pete Sampras 14 203-38
Andy Murray 3 193-50
Stefan Edberg 6 178-47
John McEnroe 7 167-38
ATP Tour

The win was also his 107th win at Roland Garros, and he’s lost just three matches at the Major - once to Robin Soderling and twice to Djokovic.

Earlier this week, he broke Federer’s record to now have the most wins at a single Grand Slam by a male singles player, when he won his 106th French Open match against Jordan Thompson in the first round, overtaking Federer’s 105 wins at Wimbledon.

Nadal’s 107 wins at the French Open includes 13 of the record 21 titles he’s won.

The sixth seed is yet to lose a set so far in this tournament, but comes to Paris after suffering from a foot injury recently at the Rome Masters.

He next faces Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup on Friday.

Most men's singles wins at one Grand Slam

Players Tournament Grand Slam Matches Won
Rafael Nadal  Roland Garros 107
Roger Federer  Wimbledon 105
Roger Federer  Australian Open 102
Jimmy Connors US Open 98
Roger Federer  US Open 89
Jimmy Connors Wimbledon 84
Novak Djokovic  Roland Garros 83
Novak Djokovic  Australian Open
 82
Novak Djokovic  US Open 81
Ultimate Tennis Stats