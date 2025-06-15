India on Saturday distanced itself from a statement issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemning Israel’s military actions against Iran.

Earlier in the day, the multilateral grouping – comprising, India, China, Pakistan, Russia and six other nations from the Eurasian region – called Israel’s “aggressive actions against civilian targets” in Iran a “gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter”.

It added: “They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability.”

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said that it did not participate in the discussions on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation statement.

“India’s own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same,” the release said, adding that New Delhi urged that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the matter with his Iranian counterpart on Friday, the release said. It added that the minister also “conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events”.

Jaishankar also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy, the release said. The overall position of India was communicated to other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members, it added.

On Friday, India had said that it was “deeply concerned” about the developments between Iran and Israel. “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the ministry said in its press release.

New Delhi urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. “Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” the release said.

It added that New Delhi enjoyed “close and friendly relations” with both the countries and stood ready to extend all possible support. “All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the ministry added.

Iran-Israel conflict

On Friday, Israel struck what it claimed were Iranian nuclear targets and also on other sites with an aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. The attacks have led to fears of a wider escalation of the conflict.

The Israeli Defense Forces had hit sites in Tehran, Kermanshah and Tabriz, among other cities. Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz was among the targets that were hit.

At least 78 persons were killed and 320 injured in the attacks. Iranian military chief Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were among those killed in the attack.

On Saturday, Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel, killing at least three persons and leaving 80 injured.

On its part, Israel attacked the Shahran fuel and gasoline depot in Tehran and set it ablaze. Israeli forces also hit Shahr Rey, one of Iran’s largest oil refineries and also a portion of the South Pars Gas Field, which is among the largest gas fields in the world and is crucial for Iran’s energy sector.

Iran on Saturday launched missiles at several places across Israel, including the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv. One person was killed in the strikes.

Israel on Friday claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and said it had no choice but to '“fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens”. Iran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.