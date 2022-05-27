IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, RR vs RCB live: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis eye a strong start
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
7.29 pm: We’re ready for play at the majestic stadium in Ahmedabad! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are at the crease. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
Qualifier 1: David Miller hit an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to reach the IPL final on Tuesday. Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between Pandya (40) and Miller to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata. Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept down Rajasthan to 188-6 despite Jos Buttler’s 56-ball 89.
Eliminator: Rajat Patidar was the unlikely hero as he hammered a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore edge out Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs and move within one win of the Indian Premier League final. Patidar, who was only drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement, smashed 112 not out off 54 deliveries in the eliminator match.
