Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Uefa Champions League final at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday night for the record-extending 14th European title.

Vinicius Junior (59’) scored the game’s only goal, which came in the second half. But the hero of the night for Real Madrid was, without a doubt, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who was in inspired form to keep out the likes of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane with some incredible saves.

The teams were goalless at half-time of the Champions League final on Saturday which had been delayed by over half an hour due to fans having trouble getting into the Stade de France stadium.

Real’s Karim Benzema did rifle the ball home in the 43rd minute but it was disallowed for offside rather controversially.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were aiming to end the season with a trophy treble but it was the Spanish giants who sealed 14th European Cup victory and completed a double of their own.

More to follow

🏆 1956

🏆 1957

🏆 1958

🏆 1959

🏆 1960

🏆 1966

🏆 1998

🏆 2000

🏆 2002

🏆 2014

🏆 2016

🏆 2017

🏆 2018

🏆 2022#CHAMP14NS — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 28, 2022

It has been an incredible season in UCL for Real Madrid, who had actually lost in the group stage at home against Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stage.

Their knockouts run was the stuff of dreams. They were 2-0 down on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 before a Karim Benzema hat-trick in 17 second-half minutes in the second leg took them through.

Against Chelsea in the quarter-finals they scored late at home in the return leg to force extra time before Benzema got their winner.

The best was saved for the semi-final against Manchester City when they went into the 90th minute of the second leg needing two goals just to force extra time. They duly got them, and Benzema then struck the winner.

In the final, a rather dull affair as a contest for the most part, they needed just one moment of attacking quality to see off a profligate Liverpool side.

With AFP inputs