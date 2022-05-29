IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT live scores, reactions, stats and more: Hardik Pandya removes Sanju Samson
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Toss: Sanju Samson won it and opted to bat first.
Live updates
After 8.2 overs, RR are 60/2: WICKET! Captain removes captain! Hardik Pandya joins the attack and removes Sanju Samson with his second delivery. The crowd goes wild! Very poor shot from the right-hander, he simply swung his bat with no balance and got a top edge to point. He departs for 14 off 11. The new batter is Devdutt Padikkal.
After 8 overs, RR are 59/1: Just the five singles from Rashid’s second over. The RR batters seem keen to not take risks against the star Afghan leg-spinner.
After 7 overs, RR are 54/1: Two fours for Buttler! Lockie turns on the heat but the right-hander is seeing the cricket ball like a football these days and he finds boundaries on the off side. He moves on to 19 off 18.
Stat alert: Lockie Ferguson has just bowled the fastest delivery of the season. The right-arm pacer beats Jos Buttler with a 157.3 kmph thunderbolt! Umran Malik, with a 157 kmph delivery, had the record till now.
After 6 overs, RR are 44/1: Rashid Khan joins the attack and he’s left frustrated as Sai Kishore lets the ball through at cover and concedes four. But the leg-spinner does well to give away just three more runs off the next five balls. That’s the end of the powerplay, both teams will be reasonably happy with their performance so far.
After 5 overs, RR are 37/1: Lockie joins the attack and delivers fiery pace immediately. But Samson has been ultra aggressive of late and he begins his innings with a boundary again. It was slightly short of a good length and the right-hander hit it over mid-on for four. It wasn’t timed well but had just enough on it to clear the fielder. That was a good over for GT, though, just six runs from it.
After 4 overs, RR are 31/1: WICKET! Dayal removes Jaiswal! The left-hander played a superb hook for six but pulls the next ball to the fielder in the deep. He walks back for 22 off 16. The new batter is skipper Sanju Samson.
After 3 overs, RR are 21/0: What an absolutely stunning shot from Jaiswal! He was swinging hard and not connecting, but Shami obliged with a half volley and the left-hander drove it powerfully over cover for a flat, huge six. That was a big over for Rajasthan as Jaiswal also got a four and a three.
After 2 overs, RR are 7/0: Shot! Dayal bowls it short and wide and Buttler cracks it past point for four. But the left-arm pacer does well to concede just a single off the remaining five balls. Good start for Gujarat.
After 1 over, RR are 2/0: Terrific first over from Shami, wastes not time in hitting his mark. The right-arm pacer gets movement and finds good lengths to give GT a solid start.
7.59 pm: It is time! The IPL 2022 final is good to go. Gujarat Titans have the home support, Rajasthan Royals have immense motivation too. The players walk out to the middle and the crowd erupts. The atmosphere in the stadium is truly something else. Yashasvi Jaiswal and the one and only Jos Buttler are at the crease. Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand. Who will win the IPL? Let’s find out!
7.55 pm: The players are on the field and it’s time for the Indian national anthem.
Playing XIs:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ashwin Ravichandran, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Team changes:
Rajasthan Royals are unchanged. Gujarat Titans have one change – Lockie Ferguson replaces Alzarri Joseph.
7.33 pm: Samson believes the experience of having played here a couple of days ago is an advantage for his team. Pandya says he wanted to bowl first anyway, excited to receive the support from the home crowd.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.
Glimpses from the opening ceremony...
GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL 2022
|Match
|Result
|No 24 in league
| GT won by 37 runs
|Qualifier 1
|GT won by 7 wickets
7.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It all comes down to this! It is the Gujarat Titans versus the Rajasthan Royals! The teams that finished one and two on the points table at the end of the league stage will clash for the title tonight. Will GT take home the trophy in their first season? Or will RR win the title for the first time since the first season?
All images in the blog courtesy Sportzpics for IPL