Jos Buttler scored his fourth century of Indian Premier League 2022 to match Virat Kohli’s record of most tons scored by a batter in one IPL season, as Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Buttler continued his scintillating form this season as he scored an unbeaten 106 to help Rajasthan Royals reach the IPL final for the first time since they won the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament back in 2008.

The 31-year-old opener from England had scored centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season. With his latest ton against RCB, Buttler took his aggregate for IPL 2022 to 824 runs.

Here’s a look at some key IPL batting records after Buttler’s century on Friday (tables courtesy ESPNcricinfo):

Multiple centuries in one IPL season Season Player Team Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50s 2016 Kohli RCB 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 2011 Gayle RCB 12 608 107 67.55 183.13 2 3 2017 Amla KXIP 10 420 104* 60.00 145.83 2 2 2018 Watson CSK 15 555 117* 39.64 154.59 2 2 2020 Dhawan DC 17 618 106* 44.14 144.73 2 4 2022* Buttler RR 16 824 116 58.86 151.47 4 4 *Ongoing

Most centuries overall in IPL Player Tons CH Gayle 6 V Kohli 5 JC Buttler 5 DA Warner 4 SR Watson 4 AB de Villiers 3 SV Samson 3 KL Rahul 3 BB McCullum 2 AC Gilchrist 2 M Vijay 2 V Sehwag 2 AM Rahane 2 HM Amla 2 BA Stokes 2 S Dhawan 2

Centuries since IPL 2021 Batter Score Balls 4s 6s SR For Vs Venue Date Samson 119 63 12 7 188.88 RR PBKS Wankhede

12 Apr '21 Padikkal 101* 52 11 6 194.23 RCB RR Wankhede

22 Apr '21 Buttler 124 64 11 8 193.75 RR SRH Delhi 2 May '21 Gaikwad 101* 60 9 5 168.33 CSK RR Abu Dhabi 2 Oct '21 Buttler 100 68 11 5 147.05 RR MI DY Patil 2 Apr '22 Rahul 103* 60 9 5 171.66 LSG MI CCI 16 Apr '22 Buttler 103 61 9 5 168.85 RR KKR CCI 18 Apr '22 Buttler 116 65 9 9 178.46 RR DC Wankhede 22 Apr '22 Rahul 103 62 12 4 166.12 LSG MI Wankhede

24 Apr '22 De Kock 140 70 10 10 200.00 LSG KKR DY Patil 18 May '22 Patidar 112 54 12 7 207.40 RCB LSG Kolkata 25 May '22 Buttler 106* 60 10 6 176.66 RR RCB A'bad 27 May '22

Most runs in one IPL season Player Team Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s V Kohli RCB 2016 16 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 1 83 38 DA Warner SRH 2016 17 17 3 848 93* 60.57 560 151.42 0 9 1 88 31 JC Buttler RR 2022 16 16 2 824 116 58.85 544 151.47 4 4 0 78 45 KS Williamson SRH 2018 17 17 3 735 84 52.50 516 142.44 0 8 1 63 28 CH Gayle RCB 2012 15 14 2 733 128* 61.08 456 160.74 1 7 0 46 59 MEK Hussey CSK 2013 17 17 3 733 95 52.35 566 129.50 0 6 0 81 17 CH Gayle RCB 2013 16 16 4 708 175* 59.00 453 156.29 1 4 0 57 51 DA Warner SRH 2019 12 12 2 692 100* 69.20 481 143.86 1 8 0 57 21 AB de Villiers RCB 2016 16 16 3 687 129* 52.84 407 168.79 1 6 1 57 37 RR Pant DC 2018 14 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.60 1 5 1 68 37

Most 100s in a T20 tournament:



4 - Kohli, IPL 2016

4 - Buttler, IPL 2022

3 - Klinger, Natwest T20 Blast 2015#IPL2022 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 27, 2022

The current season now has the most hundreds of any IPL season.



Most hundreds:

8* - in 2022

7 - in 2016

6 - in 2008, 2011, 2012 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 27, 2022

Most runs in playoffs of an IPL season:

195 - Jos Buttler in 2022

190 - David Warner in 2016

170 - Rajat Patidar in 2022



2 of the top 3 players in this season itself.#IPL2022 #RRvRCB — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 27, 2022

Highest score for RR in this IPL season:



116 - Jos Buttler

106* - Jos Buttler

103 - Jos Buttler

100 - Jos Buttler

89 - Jos Buttler

70* - Jos Buttler

68 - Yashasvi Jaiswal#IPL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 27, 2022

Most hundreds for Rajasthan Royals in IPL:



5 - Jos Buttler

2 - Ajinkya Rahane

2 - Sanju Samson

2 - Shane Watson#IPL2022 #RRvRCB — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 27, 2022

Players to face 500+ balls in an IPL season :-



640 - Virat Kohli in 2016

566 - Mike Hussey in 2013

560 - David Warner in 2016

518 - KL Rahul in 2020

516 - Kane Williamson in 2018

502* (so far) - Jos Buttler in 2022#IPL2022 #RRvsRCB — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) May 27, 2022

Fastest fifties by overseas players for Rajasthan Royals :-



18 balls - Jos Buttler vs DC, 2018

19 balls - Owais Shah vs RCB, 2012

21 balls - Shane Watson vs CSK, 2010

23 balls - Jos Buttler vs GT, 2022

23 balls - Jos Buttler vs RCB, today#IPL2022 #RRvsRCB — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) May 27, 2022