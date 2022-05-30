Gujarat Titans won Indian Premier League 2022 in what was their debut season in the T20 tournament, completing a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Opting to bat first, RR were restricted to 130/9 in their 20 overs as skipper Hardik Pandya delivered a brilliant spell of 3/17 for his team. He got the important wickets of RR captain Sanju Samson, the in-form Jos Buttler and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer.
In the chase, Pandya scored 34 off 30, while Shubman Gill (45 off 43) and David Miller (32 off 19) remained unbeaten, as GT clinched the title in their home ground in Ahmedabad.
Gill finished the match with a six and let out a roar for what will go down as an iconic moment in the tournament’s history, as the final was played in front of 1,04,859 fans as per the official announcement.
Here are reactions to GT’s win including what some of their players had to say after the match: