Gujarat Titans won Indian Premier League 2022 in what was their debut season in the T20 tournament, completing a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, RR were restricted to 130/9 in their 20 overs as skipper Hardik Pandya delivered a brilliant spell of 3/17 for his team. He got the important wickets of RR captain Sanju Samson, the in-form Jos Buttler and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer.

IPL 2022 Final as it happened

In the chase, Pandya scored 34 off 30, while Shubman Gill (45 off 43) and David Miller (32 off 19) remained unbeaten, as GT clinched the title in their home ground in Ahmedabad.

Gill finished the match with a six and let out a roar for what will go down as an iconic moment in the tournament’s history, as the final was played in front of 1,04,859 fans as per the official announcement.

Here are reactions to GT’s win including what some of their players had to say after the match:

Number 7️⃣ jersey

Finishing with a 6️⃣

Gary and Nehraji celebrating 💙

Beating Sanga and Malinga's team 👊🏽



Where have we seen this before? 😉 pic.twitter.com/lF8mHajQLw — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya's equanimity in celebration. Would have been hard to imagine a few years ago.#GujaratTitans #IPL2022Final — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 29, 2022

They had a plan and they played to it magnificently. Everyone seemed to rise into their role but no one more so than Hardik Pandya who climbed his highest peak @gujarat_titans — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2022

Tonight hurts, but we are SO proud of the entire #RoyalsFamily.



We are building something special, and we'll be back. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022

Teams winning IPL on their home ground:



Chennai Super Kings in 2011

Gujarat Titans in 2022#IPLFinal — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 29, 2022

What an amazing season by @gujarat_titans. To bring together a new group of players & gel so quickly speaks volumes of great leadership on & off the field. Wonderful to see a packed house, this is what we love the most about this competition, the fans. Well done to @BCCI as well — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 29, 2022

The master. On the big day. @rashidkhan_19 has been fantastic — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2022

Winning the first ever IPL title team-wise:



Rajasthan Royals : 2008

Deccan Chargers : 2009

Chennai Super Kings : 2010

Kolkata Knight Riders : 2012

Mumbai Indians : 2013

Sunrisers Hyderabad : 2016

Gujarat Titians ; 2022*#IPLFinals #GTvRR #RRvGT — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 29, 2022

Finally @rashidkhan_19 has a title. No one deserves a trophy more than him. What a superstar. GOAT. #IPLFinal — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) May 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya became the fourth Indian captain to win an IPL trophy after MS Dhoni, Gautham Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.#IPLFinals #RRvGT — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 29, 2022

Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL



Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL.



Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/2sm2VLmARC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2022

Good chance that GT might have won it anyway but Shubman Gill should have been out 0 off 1 ball, instead he hits the winning runs with a six.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/R6QCncIU5m — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 29, 2022

Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win tHe IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2022

Love a bowling Hardik Pandya #IPLFinals — Isa Guha (@isaguha) May 29, 2022

Shubham Gill becomes the first batter hit a six to win the IPL title.



And that happens in @gujarat_titans’s maiden season!



👏👏#IPL2022 #IPLFinal #CricketTwitter — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 29, 2022

Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022 with a nerveless performance in the final. A fabulous season comes to a fitting end. Pandya and Nehra forged a formidable unit that almost always found a way to win. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) May 29, 2022

David Miller scored 320 out of his total of 481 runs this season in run chases, that too at 160 Avg and 152.4 SR. Outstanding numbers!#IPLFinal — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya before the start of the season:

“If I’ve survived being in a national storm, a ban, a gruelling back injury and more, I know what it takes."



📹: Gujarat Titans#IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRRpic.twitter.com/jyZHZxLX9r — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) May 29, 2022

"A lot of people didn't rate us before the start of the tournament, and we have proven them wrong." - @Wriddhipops spelling out #satyavachan! — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

#IPL2022



Crazy how the stars aligned for Gujarat Titans... to do that in your inaugural season infront of your home crowd! That's how you build a brand and a fan-base.

Clutch performances from start to end. ✅🏆 pic.twitter.com/3rV5hVhChi — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 29, 2022

Gujarat Titans. Ufff…what a rocket season. Hardik Pandya producing a stellar effort in the grand finale. Found different match winners in different games…what a season. 🥳👏🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 29, 2022

Congratulations @gujarat_titans on a brilliant debut season in the #IPL. You Played Bolder than every other team and you are the deserving winners of #IPL2022. 👏🏻



Chin up, @rajasthanroyals.



See you both next year. 👊🏻 #PlayBold #IPLFinals #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/z7TIOnWNHe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2022

A grand, golden end to #IPL2022 with 105,000 people in attendance. That's quite a comeback after 2 years of being held outside India and 1 year of COVID disruption. @IPL — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) May 29, 2022

What winning the greatest cricket league means. pic.twitter.com/QPYqt3tEX2 — Manya (@CSKian716) May 29, 2022

Ooh, a No.7 hit the winning six 😅 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 29, 2022

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &

many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations @gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/9LtuqYqpAM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 29, 2022