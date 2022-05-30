IPL 2022 Watch: Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 champions – the winning moments Gujarat Titans, playing in their first season, won the final in front of home fans. Shubman Gill, in the end, finished it off with a six. Scroll Staff May 30, 2022 · 12:24 am Sportzpics / IPL .@gujarat_titans - The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! 👏 👏 🏆 👍The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 🙌🙌 @GCAMoteraA round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! 👏 👏 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022 IPL 2022 Final Live Blog: Scores, reactions, stats and more We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat Titans IPL IPL 15 IPL 2022 Shubman Gill