Hockey, Asia Cup 2022, India vs Japan bronze playoff live: Lakra & Co lead 1-0 at the start of Q4
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Japan to decide the third place.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Tournament live on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.
Live updates
Q4, India 1-0 Japan: A mis-stop but Japan get another PC. Will this pressure pay? Manjeet with another great rush! Rohidas would be proud.
Q4, India 1-0 Japan: Manjeet rushes well, but another PC for Japan.
Q4, India 1-0 Japan: SAVE, SURAJ! India lose the ball in midfield, after a fantastic steal. Yamasaki takes a shot at goal and Suraj gets his leg out in time. India concede a PC though.
End of Q3: A look at the stats (Not sure if they got the PC count right for Japan)
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: Japan try a variation with a possible deflection from the right but Indian defence alert to the danger, Birendra Lakra calmly deals with it. All the experience on show there.
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: Ryoma Ooka with a brilliant dribble down the left flank and wins a PC. India need to be alert here.
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: A steal in the midfield and SV Sunil then does really well down the right flank to cut back after a mazy run but the finish is not here.
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: The drag flick goes wide. Suraj didn’t have to make a save.
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: A PC for Japan with just over 5 mins to go in this quarter.
Q3, India 1-0 Japan: India not really pressing too much at the moment. Happy to let Japan have the possession but passive mostly. But Japan are pressing high.
India 1-0 Japan: Raj Kumar Pal’s finish from close range in the first quarter is the only goal so far and India take a 1-0 lead into half time in this bronze medal match. Coach Sardar will be pleased in terms of the control that India showed. There were fewer defensive errors even if that has meant a bit restricted game-play going forward.
HALF TIME: India 1-0 Japan
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: Final few seconds of this quarter. Good management by India.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: Not long after getting back to 11v11, India have a chance to score but Manjeet couldn’t make the most of drawing the GK out of his position. It is a bit cagey at the moment.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: India sitting back at the moment and defending in numbers. Japan pressure increasing.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: A green card for India, seemed like Manjeet. Yes, indeed. India conceded two goals when they got carded last night.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: A quick free hit taken by Japan and they win a PC. Their first of the match.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: It was indeed a green card for Niwa but by the time we figured out the aberration on the stats and the action, he is back on field. 11 vs 11 now.
Q1 stats: Very even but India score the crucial first goal. It might not have been a green card at the end of the quarter, could have been just a sub.
End of Q1, India 1-0 Japan: A green card at the end of that quarter for Niwa. India force a half chance with seconds left but the hooter goes.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: A brilliant move through the middle by Japan and Suraj is alert once again to the danger and cuts the angle down.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: Manjeet scored a stunning 3D goal earlier in the tournament, shows more of the same here albeit far away from goal. Japan deal with it though.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: A PC for India, it is miscontrolled at the edge of the circle but Uttam recovers well to earn another PC. The second PC is also dealt with by Japan.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: Four circle entries each in the first 9 mins or so. Good end to end stuff.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: GOAL INDIA! A fantastic run down the right byline by Uttam Singh and he beats a few defenders to cut the ball back to Raj Kumar Pal who finishes from close range. Lovely team move. Good response to the early pressure from Japan.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Big chance for Japan as India are caught napping in defence briefly. But Suraj is alert enough to the danger. India clear after a few attempts.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: PUSHBACK! It is often difficult to pick a team up to get going for bronze the day after a heartbreak. That will be as much a challenge for both these sides today. India have started well today.
Bronze medal playoff. The national anthems done, stage is set.
Coach Sardar Singh: We are improving individually and as a team, but along with that we need to win. We were disappointed, but that is part of life. They have the ability to play more good hockey, I hope today they show their best hockey and use this one more chance to improve, win by a big margin. Medal matches are not easy, we need good energy today.
India 4-4 Korea: Worth remembering what a fantastic match that was yesterday. Full credit to a young Indian side for not giving until the very end and only a couple of huge saves by Korean GK kept them out. The cards will hurt but that’s OK, one heck of a fight. Indeed, even the previous match against Malaysia was terrific to watch, a 3-3 draw.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Japan for the third-place playoff.
After a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, India missed out on a place in the final by the smallest of margins. Korea, Malaysia and India were all tied on 5 points but goal difference – the reason by which India qualified into the Super 4s – proved to be decisive.
With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s Pool Table, India needed to win the match to reach the final. The contest went right down to the wire with India giving a tough fight till the final whistle. Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9’), Maninder Singh (21’), Sheshe Gowda BM (22’), and Mareeswaran Shakthivel (37’) scored the goals for India, while Jang Jonghyun (13’), Ji Woo Cheon (18’), Kim Jung Hoo (28’), and Jung Manjae (44’) scored the goals for Korea in the tight contest.
India will now challenge Japan in the Bronze-medal match on Wednesday.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar