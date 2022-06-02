French Open 2022 Watch: Iga Swiatek on zoning out with Led Zeppelin music and inspiration from Rafa Nadal Swiatek booked her place in a second French Open final on Thursday as the world number one outclassed Daria Kasatkina to extend her win streak to 34 matches. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Iga Swiatek celebrates after victory over Darya Kasatkina | Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP The Iga method to winning....and a little @ledzeppelin #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CXeKlATctp— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022 Iga. Rafa.Two amazing champions 😄#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Fm9Ot3jraX— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022 French Open: Iga Swiatek extends unbeaten streak to 34 matches, beats Daria Kasatkina to reach final We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Iga Swiatek Roland Garros Rafa Nadal