French Open 2022 Watch: Casper Ruud on why facing Rafa Nadal in French Open final will be special The Norwegian has been training at Nadal's academy since 2018. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Casper Ruud | Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP Casper Ruud on facing his idol Rafael Nadal in the final 🤩"He's played so many finals but at least now he is going to play a student from his academy this time, so it's going to be a fun one hopefully"📹: #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FwK8nMjrZy— The Field (@thefield_in) June 3, 2022