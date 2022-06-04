It took Iga Swiatek 68 minutes to register a 6-1, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff to win a second French Open title. The win put the World No 1 level on Venus Williams’ record for 35 match-wins, the most by a female player in the game since 2000.
French Open Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff blog: Swiatek wins her second Grand Slam title
It’s a run that saw the Pole win her sixth consecutive title this year, a list which includes Masters titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. And now her second Grand Slam title. Simply put, she’s been unstoppable.
The 21-year-old was in control of the match right from the start, taking advantage of a nervy opening service game by Gauff to get a break of serve in the first game of the match. She then raced to a 4-0 lead before taking the first set 6-1.
Gauff did come back stronger after the break, breaking Swiatek’s serve and going up 2-0. But the 2020 French Open champion then started to turn the screws on the match, winning five games in a row to lead 5-2.
The American managed to hold onto her serve, before Swiatek closed out the match on her first Championship Point to add the 2022 title to 2020’s.
Here are the reactions to the World No 1’s second Major title: