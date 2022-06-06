Avinash Sable broke his own national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event on Sunday, at the Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco.

The 27-year-old finished fifth in his race, clocking 8:12.48 minutes to break the national record of 8:16.21 he had set at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March.

This wasn’t the first time though that Sable had broken the national record, as he’s made it habit of bettering the mark ever since he first crossed it in 2018.

At that time, he had broken Gopal Saini’s 37-year-old record of 8:30.88 by clocking 8:29.80 at the National Inter State Championships.

But that wasn’t the only long-standing national record Sable has broken recently.

Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old national record in men’s 5000m event

Just last month at a meet in the United States, he broke Bahadur Prasad’s 30-year-old 5000m national record. He finished the race in San Juan Capistrano, California with a time of 13:25.65 to go over four seconds better than the previous mark of 13:29.70.