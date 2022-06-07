After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected to due to Covid-19, began on Monday with all the quarter-finals taking place in Bengaluru.
Here’s a round-up of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals:
Bengal vs Jharkhand
At the end of the second day’s play, Bengal have amassed a massive total of 577, thanks to centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami (186) and Anustup Majumdar (117). Jharkhand are far from having any semblance of control as all of Bengal’s top six batters crossed the fifty-point mark. Manoj Tiwary (54*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (7*) could continue to bat in the morning in a bid to post a total so big that it can eliminate any possibility of a fight from Jharkhand.
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
Suved Parkar’s 252 on debut and Sarfaraz Khan’s 153 powered Mumbai to a colossal 647/8 after which they declared. Parkar ended up scoring the second-highest first-class debut score by a Mumbai batter just shy of his coach Amol Muzumdar’s record of 260 against Haryana. As of Day 2 Stumps, Uttarakhand at 39/2 stare at a herculean task of taking on the total, especially after losing early wickets of Jay Bista (0) and Mayank Mishra (4).
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
Earlier in the day, UP slumped to 92 for 7 as Ronit More starred for Karnataka with 3/47 before some classic tail-ender batting from Shivam Mavi and Yash Dayal took them to 155. Karnataka took control of the game after knocking Uttar Pradesh out for 155 in the post-lunch session but their star-studded line-up of Mayank Agarwal (22), Karun Nair (10), R Samarth (11), and Manish Pandey (4) left with no significant impact. Yet again Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the UP bowlers with three for 32 supported by Ankit Rajpoot’s 2 for 15. On Day 2 Stumps, Karnataka lead by 198 runs at 100 for 8.
Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh
Despite their cautious start with the bat, MP’s batters steadily progressed as Shubham Sharma registered his third century in five innings this season and remained unbeaten at 102* on Day 2 Stumps. Although Himanshu Mantri, who was dismissed on 89, missed out on a first-class century, he contributed significantly in laying the basis for a large lead for MP. Mayank Markande got both the breakthroughs for Punjab. Rajat Patidar (20*) has joined Sharma on crease and MP now have a slender lead of 19 on the end of the day’s play.