After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected to due to Covid-19, began on Monday with all the quarter-finals taking place in Bengaluru.

Here’s a round-up of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals:

Bengal vs Jharkhand



At the end of the second day’s play, Bengal have amassed a massive total of 577, thanks to centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami (186) and Anustup Majumdar (117). Jharkhand are far from having any semblance of control as all of Bengal’s top six batters crossed the fifty-point mark. Manoj Tiwary (54*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (7*) could continue to bat in the morning in a bid to post a total so big that it can eliminate any possibility of a fight from Jharkhand.

Oh. Bengal promoted Abishek Porel for the first time I reckon? He came ahead of Shahbaz today. Scored 68. #RanjiTrophy — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) June 7, 2022

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Suved Parkar’s 252 on debut and Sarfaraz Khan’s 153 powered Mumbai to a colossal 647/8 after which they declared. Parkar ended up scoring the second-highest first-class debut score by a Mumbai batter just shy of his coach Amol Muzumdar’s record of 260 against Haryana. As of Day 2 Stumps, Uttarakhand at 39/2 stare at a herculean task of taking on the total, especially after losing early wickets of Jay Bista (0) and Mayank Mishra (4).

Two players scored 250+ total on first-class debut for Mumbai.

Amol Muzumdar v Haryana, 1994

Suved Parkar v Uttarakhand, 2022



These are Amol Muzumdar's first knockout matches as a player and as a head coach!#RanjiTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 7, 2022

Not the ideal way one would want to get out. Suved Parkar has been run-out after smashing 252 runs on debut. What a dream debut this has been! And with that wicket Mumbai - 647/8 declared.#RanjiTrophy — Prajakta (@18prajakta) June 7, 2022

Pardon the cliche but the only way Parkar's knock could have ended was through a run-out. That's precisely what happened, thanks to a direct hit by Kunal Chandela. Parkar dismissed for 252 and Mumbai declare at 647/8 #RanjiTrophy2022 @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 7, 2022

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in the day, UP slumped to 92 for 7 as Ronit More starred for Karnataka with 3/47 before some classic tail-ender batting from Shivam Mavi and Yash Dayal took them to 155. Karnataka took control of the game after knocking Uttar Pradesh out for 155 in the post-lunch session but their star-studded line-up of Mayank Agarwal (22), Karun Nair (10), R Samarth (11), and Manish Pandey (4) left with no significant impact. Yet again Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the UP bowlers with three for 32 supported by Ankit Rajpoot’s 2 for 15. On Day 2 Stumps, Karnataka lead by 198 runs at 100 for 8.

Watch day 2 highlights here.

Full marks to the UP bowlers. They’ve made a great comeback into this game. Anything less than 250 to chase UP will be favourites #DoddaMathu #RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) June 7, 2022

Ah heartbreaks following Karnataka in Ranji Trophy, are back after a gap of 2 years..



Somethings didn't change post pandemic. #RanjiTrophy — Manish 💉💉💉 (@paap_singer) June 7, 2022

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Despite their cautious start with the bat, MP’s batters steadily progressed as Shubham Sharma registered his third century in five innings this season and remained unbeaten at 102* on Day 2 Stumps. Although Himanshu Mantri, who was dismissed on 89, missed out on a first-class century, he contributed significantly in laying the basis for a large lead for MP. Mayank Markande got both the breakthroughs for Punjab. Rajat Patidar (20*) has joined Sharma on crease and MP now have a slender lead of 19 on the end of the day’s play.

28 years old Shubham Sharma scored his Century for MP, with 9 fours & 1 sixes.#RanjiTrophy #INDvSA — Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) June 7, 2022