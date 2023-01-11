Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw registered his career-best score in first-class cricket and then some by completing a triple century in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had crossed the 200-run mark on the opening day of the match and continued his fine form on day two to become the youngest cricketer to score a triple ton for Mumbai in first class cricket.

Shaw hit a staggering 49 fours and for sixes in his knock of 379 runs from 383 balls. His previous best in first-class cricket was 202.

Shaw’s 379 is now the second highest score in Ranji Trophy history.

Youngest cricketers to score a triple century for Mumbai in First Class cricket :-



18y 262d - Wasim Jaffer v Saurashtra, 1996

22y 89d - Sarfaraz Khan v UP, 2020

22y 229d - Rohit Sharma v Gujarat, 2009

23y 63d - Prithvi Shaw v Assam, today#RanjiTrophy — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 11, 2023

The highest score by an Indian batter in FC cricket is the 443* by BB Nimbalkar for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948-49.

Prithvi Shaw now has the 2nd highest score of 379 in 383 balls, 49 fours, 4 sixes for Mumbai against Assam at Guwahati today!#RanjiTrophy — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2023

Prithvi Shaw becomes the first player to score



✔️ Triple century in Ranji Trophy

✔️ Double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

✔️ Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 11, 2023

Shaw, who last played for the senior Indian team in July 2021, first added a 123-run opening stand with Musheer Khan (42), then a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Armaan Jaffer (27), and finally a mammoth 401- run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Rahane (131*).

Shaw was dismissed at the stroke of lunch on day two as he was trapped in front by Riyan Parag.

At the end of Day 1, Shaw told Sportstar that watching old videos and maintaining a diary has helped him figure out a way to stop throwing away good starts.

“The process was the same, but I decided to take out time for myself and start writing down my thoughts on how the day went in a dairy and I keep writing every little things regularly,” he told Sportstar. “I have been trying to maintain that and take a note of how things are going and what more can I do going forward to improve my game. That has helped me to be in a good head space. The mind is fresh.”

Here’s the live scorecard of the match

Prithvi Shaw, then 14, had made 546 in 367 mins, 330b, 5s and 85f, for Rizvi Springfield HS vs. St Francis D'Assisi HS in Mumbai's senior boy cricket competition for the Harris Shield on 19-20 Nov 2013. The highest in the tournament.

Today 379 is the 2nd highest in #RanjiTrophy. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2023

Highest ever scores in First Class cricket Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Ground Match Date BC Lara 501* 427 62 10 Warwickshire v Durham Birmingham 2 Jun 1994 Hanif Mohammad 499 - 64 0 Karachi v Bahawalpur Karachi 8 Jan 1959 DG Bradman 452* 465 49 0 NSW v Queensland Sydney 3 Jan 1930 BB Nimbalkar 443* - 49 1 Maharashtra v Kathiawar Pune 16 Dec 1948 WH Ponsford 437 - 42 0 Victoria v Queensland Melbourne 16 Dec 1927 WH Ponsford 429 - 42 0 Victoria v Tasmania Melbourne 2 Feb 1923 Aftab Baloch 428 - 25 0 Sind v Baluchistan Karachi 18 Feb 1974 AC MacLaren 424 - 62 1 Lancashire v Somerset Taunton 15 Jul 1895 SA Northeast 410* 450 45 3 Glamorgan v Leics Leicester 20 Jul 2022 GA Hick 405* 469 35 11 WORCS v Somerset Taunton 5 May 1988 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Stats for men’s cricket only unless otherwise stated.