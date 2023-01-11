Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw registered his career-best score in first-class cricket and then some by completing a triple century in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had crossed the 200-run mark on the opening day of the match and continued his fine form on day two to become the youngest cricketer to score a triple ton for Mumbai in first class cricket.

Shaw hit a staggering 49 fours and for sixes in his knock of 379 runs from 383 balls. His previous best in first-class cricket was 202.

Shaw’s 379 is now the second highest score in Ranji Trophy history.

Shaw, who last played for the senior Indian team in July 2021, first added a 123-run opening stand with Musheer Khan (42), then a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Armaan Jaffer (27), and finally a mammoth 401- run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Rahane (131*).

Shaw was dismissed at the stroke of lunch on day two as he was trapped in front by Riyan Parag.

At the end of Day 1, Shaw told Sportstar that watching old videos and maintaining a diary has helped him figure out a way to stop throwing away good starts.

“The process was the same, but I decided to take out time for myself and start writing down my thoughts on how the day went in a dairy and I keep writing every little things regularly,” he told Sportstar. “I have been trying to maintain that and take a note of how things are going and what more can I do going forward to improve my game. That has helped me to be in a good head space. The mind is fresh.”

Here’s the live scorecard of the match

Highest ever scores in First Class cricket

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Ground Match Date
BC Lara 501* 427 62 10 Warwickshire v Durham Birmingham 2 Jun 1994
Hanif Mohammad 499 - 64 0 Karachi v Bahawalpur Karachi 8 Jan 1959
DG Bradman 452* 465 49 0 NSW v Queensland Sydney 3 Jan 1930
BB Nimbalkar 443* - 49 1 Maharashtra v Kathiawar Pune 16 Dec 1948
WH Ponsford 437 - 42 0 Victoria v Queensland Melbourne 16 Dec 1927
WH Ponsford 429 - 42 0 Victoria v Tasmania Melbourne 2 Feb 1923
Aftab Baloch 428 - 25 0 Sind v Baluchistan Karachi 18 Feb 1974
AC MacLaren 424 - 62 1 Lancashire v Somerset Taunton 15 Jul 1895
SA Northeast 410* 450 45 3 Glamorgan v Leics Leicester 20 Jul 2022
GA Hick 405* 469 35 11 WORCS v Somerset Taunton 5 May 1988
Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Stats for men’s cricket only unless otherwise stated.