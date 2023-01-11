Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw registered his career-best score in first-class cricket and then some by completing a triple century in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old had crossed the 200-run mark on the opening day of the match and continued his fine form on day two to become the youngest cricketer to score a triple ton for Mumbai in first class cricket.
Shaw hit a staggering 49 fours and for sixes in his knock of 379 runs from 383 balls. His previous best in first-class cricket was 202.
Shaw’s 379 is now the second highest score in Ranji Trophy history.
Shaw, who last played for the senior Indian team in July 2021, first added a 123-run opening stand with Musheer Khan (42), then a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Armaan Jaffer (27), and finally a mammoth 401- run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Rahane (131*).
Shaw was dismissed at the stroke of lunch on day two as he was trapped in front by Riyan Parag.
At the end of Day 1, Shaw told Sportstar that watching old videos and maintaining a diary has helped him figure out a way to stop throwing away good starts.
“The process was the same, but I decided to take out time for myself and start writing down my thoughts on how the day went in a dairy and I keep writing every little things regularly,” he told Sportstar. “I have been trying to maintain that and take a note of how things are going and what more can I do going forward to improve my game. That has helped me to be in a good head space. The mind is fresh.”
Here’s the live scorecard of the match
Highest ever scores in First Class cricket
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|BC Lara
|501*
|427
|62
|10
|Warwickshire
|v Durham
|Birmingham
|2 Jun 1994
|Hanif Mohammad
|499
|-
|64
|0
|Karachi
|v Bahawalpur
|Karachi
|8 Jan 1959
|DG Bradman
|452*
|465
|49
|0
|NSW
|v Queensland
|Sydney
|3 Jan 1930
|BB Nimbalkar
|443*
|-
|49
|1
|Maharashtra
|v Kathiawar
|Pune
|16 Dec 1948
|WH Ponsford
|437
|-
|42
|0
|Victoria
|v Queensland
|Melbourne
|16 Dec 1927
|WH Ponsford
|429
|-
|42
|0
|Victoria
|v Tasmania
|Melbourne
|2 Feb 1923
|Aftab Baloch
|428
|-
|25
|0
|Sind
|v Baluchistan
|Karachi
|18 Feb 1974
|AC MacLaren
|424
|-
|62
|1
|Lancashire
|v Somerset
|Taunton
|15 Jul 1895
|SA Northeast
|410*
|450
|45
|3
|Glamorgan
|v Leics
|Leicester
|20 Jul 2022
|GA Hick
|405*
|469
|35
|11
|WORCS
|v Somerset
|Taunton
|5 May 1988
Stats for men’s cricket only unless otherwise stated.