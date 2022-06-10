Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller smashed unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa chased down 212 in a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Van der Dussen (75) and the Miller (64) put on 131 for the fourth wicket to drive the team home in 19.1 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0. With the win, South Africa achieved their highest T20 run chase to end India’s bid to register a record 13th successive win in the format. It would have been a record in men’s T20I cricket.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen power Proteas to 7-wicket win
Van der Dussen and Miller’s efforts trumped Indian opener Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 48 balls that guided India to 211 for four after being put into bat first.
South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma for 10 in the second over of their chase but Dwaine Pretorius attempted to hit back in his 13-ball 29.
Pretorius’ departure and then Quinton de Kock’s wicket for 22 swung the momentum back in favour of India but Miller soon took charge. He was punishing on the bowlers as he hit left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a four and two sixes in a 19-run 13th over to silence the home crowd.
Miller, who is fresh from his Indian Premier League win with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, reached his 50 in 22 balls. Although Van der Dussen survived a dropped catch on 29 to record his seventh T20 half-century, he hit the winning runs in his 46-ball innings.
Here’s a look at some social media reactions from India’s first T20I match against South Africa:
(With inputs from AFP)