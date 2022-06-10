Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller smashed unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa chased down 212 in a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Van der Dussen (75) and the Miller (64) put on 131 for the fourth wicket to drive the team home in 19.1 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0. With the win, South Africa achieved their highest T20 run chase to end India’s bid to register a record 13th successive win in the format. It would have been a record in men’s T20I cricket.

Van der Dussen and Miller’s efforts trumped Indian opener Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 48 balls that guided India to 211 for four after being put into bat first.

South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma for 10 in the second over of their chase but Dwaine Pretorius attempted to hit back in his 13-ball 29.

Pretorius’ departure and then Quinton de Kock’s wicket for 22 swung the momentum back in favour of India but Miller soon took charge. He was punishing on the bowlers as he hit left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a four and two sixes in a 19-run 13th over to silence the home crowd.

Miller, who is fresh from his Indian Premier League win with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, reached his 50 in 22 balls. Although Van der Dussen survived a dropped catch on 29 to record his seventh T20 half-century, he hit the winning runs in his 46-ball innings.

Here’s a look at some social media reactions from India’s first T20I match against South Africa:

That's that from the 1st T20I.



South Africa win by 7 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I.



Scorecard - https://t.co/YOoyTQmu1p #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/1raHnQf4rm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

🚨 RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 7 WICKETS



An incredible unbeaten 131-run partnership between David Miller (64*) and Rassie van der Dussen (75*) saw the #Proteas break the record books in Delhi to go 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iYnibtADS1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 9, 2022

Well..... didn't quite end that way! https://t.co/MuoW6oL3Dp — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2022

By the way, this is India’s sixth consecutive loss against South Africa across formats. Have played two Tests, three ODI and one T20i against them in 2022…still to win one game. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2022

Rassie van der Dussen has been on fire for the Proteas since his debut 🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/x2HarKMFq4 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 9, 2022

India without several mainline players, but even so this was a marvellous run chase by SA. Under pressure Miller and van der Dussen came up with sterling knocks. Can’t pick fault with India’s batting, it’s the bowlers, especially seniors Bhuvi, Hrshal, Pandya, Chahal who flopped — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 9, 2022

Why can't India defeat SA this year? 😭 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) June 9, 2022

What a sensational chase down from South Africa. Outstanding carving from @DavidMillerSA12 and @Rassie72 That must be so satisfying for that squad. #INDvSA #1nil #4togo pic.twitter.com/Fp6UAwDy0A — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) June 9, 2022

What a chase! Looked to be going one way and then…

Miller. Awesome! Rassie did it again. Took some steeliness to hang in there.#INDvsSA #SSCricket — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 9, 2022

Bas karo Milli paa. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/oRcDJ0YVA9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 9, 2022

Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is in 2018-19



-56.5 Avg

-161.4 SR



He never played T20Is for 3 years.



Great to see him back for India in a T20 WC year. If he makes it to the WC squad, he'd be playing a T20 WC after 12 years.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/X0Yy0oQEtU — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 9, 2022

That was a classic chase. So good to see @DavidMillerSA12 return to proper form and he’s been real consistent. @Rassie72 is quality too. The kind of T20 cricket we need- brilliant batting wicket. #INDvSA — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 10, 2022

Aamir Khan must be disappointed, spent so much time and energy dreaming about the record for Star Sports. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 9, 2022

Dwayne Pretorius is some batsman. His batting needs to be utilised more both by CSK & SA!



Hit Bumrah for a couple of crucial boundaries in IPL that won his team the match. Hit a boundary of Bhuvi last over. And a 6 to Chahal. That's India's 3 best bowlers. — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) June 9, 2022

Absolute magic from Rassie van der Dussen, who shifted gears exactly when he needed to. South Africa pull off their highest successful chase in T20Is. And prevent India from a record 13th successive win. #cricket #INDvSA — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) June 9, 2022

South Africa won the match from a position 126 to win in last 10 overs.



This is the highest ever target chased down in last ten overs of a T20I chase.#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 9, 2022

