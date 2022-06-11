Hockey, FIH Pro League, Belgium vs India live updates: Savita Punia & Co trail 0-1 at half time
Follow for live updates from the first leg matches between India and Belgium (both women and men’s teams) in Antwerp.
Saturday’s matches (live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar in India):
1730 IST: Belgium vs India (women)
2000 IST: Belgium vs India (men)
Live updates
First half stats: India’s attacking plays have not resulted in enough clear-cut opportunities while a fair few of Belgium’s circle entries came from India’s defensive errors. India can clearly improve, but as we said earlier, there is bound to be some rustiness.
HALF TIME, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): Well, that was entertaining. India found their groove again at the end of the half but ran out of time to create a big chance. There’s been a nice ebb and flow.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): SALIMA’s PACE! Lovely burst through the midfield and Belgium have to foul her to stop her. Marijne is buzzing, you could hear.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): Belgium, it is worth noting, have been playing in recent days but India are playing a match after a lengthy break. That is showing at the moment.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): A brilliant counter from Rani-Navneet but it breaks down and then it results in a counter from the hosts and it is nearly a goal! Lovely stuff.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): Didn’t seem like a good injection again but another PC given... but it is overturned.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): India struggling for attacking momentum. Ishika with a mistake again, mishits a pass out of defence and it leads to a PC. The Indian youngster not having the best of quarters.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): Not sure if it was Bichu or the player on the post, but the drag flick is sent wide. More pressure from Belgium.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): It’s mostly been India this quarter but Belgium have a good phase and they make it count with a PC. Ishika with a stick tackle. India lose possession a bit too much in the build-up to this.
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): The trademark “Pressure, Pressure” from Janneke on the sidelines and on cue India press high and win the ball back. Good start by the Indians to this quarter.
End of Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): The goalkeepers changed for both sides and India are bringing on Bichu Devi, one of the junior world cup stars.
End of Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): The Indians started well. Nelen’s goal the difference. Marjine reckons it was a set play from training. Worked well. India responded well it must be said.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): A break in play as a Belgium forward is down after a clash inside India circle. No malice, play continues on. India build from the back. (Worth noting there is no Gurjit Kaur in India’s lineup today for PC duties).
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): Rani takes the hit (not a drag flick) as she usually does and it is wide of the goal.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): It is a quick adjustment from Belgium after a mis-trap. But India hang on.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): On cue, when Marijne is speaking about Rani’s creative skills, she wins a PC For India.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): India under some serious pressure defensively at the moment. And it finally results in a PC again. India should have cleared their lines better there. Nikki caught in possession.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): A PC for Belgium but India hang on. Good rush.
Q1, India 0-1 Belgium (Women’s): GOAL BELGIUM! An attacking start from both sides but Belgium put together a series of good attacking passes, move the ball vertically quickly and it catches the Indian defence off guard. Barbara Nelen (C) given the goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium (Women’s): PUSHBACK! And Sjoerd Marijne is in the commentary box.
India coach Janneke Schopman: I always want to win, but I am more interested on how we play today. Whether we can execute what we have been doing in training.
India vs Belgium (Women’s): A look at the H2H since 2013. India up against it.
The Indian team features goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale. The midfield will see Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete and Baljeet Kaur.
The forward-line will see the very experienced Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Rani.
“This is a good, well-balanced squad with a mix of some very experienced players and youngsters who have shown great promise after their Junior World Cup outing. I am very interested to find out how they will play in European conditions against quality sides like Belgium, Argentina and US,” coach Janneke Schopman had said.
Rani Rampal is back in the Indian starting lineup for the first time since Tokyo Olympics. Read more in our interview here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. It’s FIH Pro League time once again as the Indian women and men’s teams return after a break, this time away in Belgium.
FIH Hockey Pro League action continues on Saturday 11 June with a fascinating day of fixtures. First, Belgium play India at 1730 IST at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. At 2000 IST Belgium men will be looking to extend their winning streak and move closer to the top of the table as they play the current second placed team, India. This match is also at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp.
The Indian Women’s Team is currently placed at the third position in the Table with 22 points in 8 games, just behind Argentina and the Netherlands. Belgium, on the other hand, are currently placed in the seventh place on the table with 12 points in 8 games.
