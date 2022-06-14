Cricket’s most lucrative competition reaped a stunning windfall on Tuesday when Secretary of BCCI Jay Shah confirmed that the overall deal to broadcast Indian Premier League matches for the 2023-2027 cycle was sold for Rs 48,390 crore.

Star India, Viacom 18 and Times Internet were the entities to have won different parts of the deal.

While Star renewed its deal by acquiring Package A for Rs 23,575 crores, Viacom18 bagged exclusive digital rights in the subcontinent for Rs 23,758 crore and also have rights for Australia, South Africa, UK while Times Internet acquired got MENA and US, who win the rest of the world rights, said Shah.

Star, owned by US behemoth Disney, already held the TV rights from the previous cyle while Viacom18 – a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance and US group Paramount Global – picked up the streaming rights, reported AFP.

This year the BCCI capitalised on its audience by splitting media rights into four different packages. Package A was the sole rights on television in the Indian sub-continent, B for digital rights in Indian sub-continent, C for a selection of a few matches per season such as play-offs and weekend primetime slots on digital for Indian subcontinent and D for rest of the world for both TV and digital.

Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership!



Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet.



This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can't wait to get going. #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 14, 2022

I congratulate Viacome18 for winning Aus, SA, UK,

Times have got MENA & US, who win the Rest of the World Rights. The IPL is as popular outside India as it is here and

the viewers will be able to enjoy top-class cricket. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

“Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth and today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value,” Shah tweeted on Tuesday evening, which was the third day of the auction process. “IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value.”

“The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience,” he added.

“Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high quality cricket in world-class facilities.”

This year, global broadcast giants Disney, Sony and Viacom were in the running, along with local media group Zee and Reliance, India’s biggest conglomerate.

“The IPL has grown big time over the years and it has gone global in terms of its reach for the fans,” the board’s treasurer Arun Dhumal had told AFP on Friday.

Here’s a look at who acquired the rights according to the four agreed categories: Package A (TV rights only and exclusively for the Indian subcontinent only) - Star India (Disney) Package B (Digital rights only and exclusively for the Indian subcontinent) - Viacom 18 Package C (Digital rights for a special bouquet of matches including the playoffs and exclusively for the Indian subcontinent) - Viacom 18 Package D (TV and Digital rights for the Rest of the World for two sub-categories: combined ROW or five individual regions) - Viacom 18 and Times Internet

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on rights for European soccer and American football, had earlier shown interest in the IPL but pulled out of the contest ahead of the auction, reported AFP.

A polite reminder to everyone treating Rs 16,347.5 crore as the figure for the #IPLMediaRights previous cycle. Please treat it as Rs 17,110 crore because the average fees per match was Rs. 54.5 crore and the 2022 season had 74, not 60 games — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 12, 2022

In 2017, Star India had successfully acquired the global media rights, including television and digital, for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League. Star was the only company which submitted a global consolidated bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore, which turned out to be Rs 528 crore more than the sum of all the highest individual bids for the seven categories of rights being sold – Rs 15,819.51 crore.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Networks India had submitted the highest bid for the Indian subcontinent broadcast rights – Rs 11,050 crore. Star India’s bid for this category was Rs 6,196.94 crore, almost Rs 5,000 crore lower than its biggest rival. Facebook had the highest bid for the Indian digital rights – Rs 3,900 crore. Airtel had the second-higest bid in this category – Rs 3,280 crore.

More to follow