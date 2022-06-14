The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday it has sold the broadcast rights of the IPL for the next five seasons to global media giants for an eye-popping Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion).

Star, owned by US behemoth Disney, bought the TV rights while Viacom18 – a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance and US group Paramount Global – picked up the streaming rights, the BCCI said.

IPL media rights for 2023-’27 sold for Rs 48,390 crore; Star India win TV deal, Viacom18 bag digital

“Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in (483.9 billion rupees) value,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value,” he said, announcing the results of a hotly contested three-day online auction.

Here’s what the office bearers had to to say on social media:

Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high quality cricket in world-class facilities. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

The game has never been just about money..it's about talent .The IPL e auction just showed how strong the game is in our country..the numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level ..This will — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 14, 2022

Congratulations @StarSportsIndia, @viacom18 & @TimesInternet for winning the @IPL rights! The outcome of this bid is a testimony to the great execution by @BCCI office bearers and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make it the world's 2nd biggest sporting event! — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) June 14, 2022

Here are reactions to the development:

Over 3 days we have seen the value that the most important entity in world cricket, the Indian cricket fan brings to the table. I think he/she deserves a lot of respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2022

The growth of Indian premier league is gigantic and to be part of this growth from the start makes me and all involved including fans so so proud. @IPL @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2022

While the BCCI allows itself to bask in the glory of the six-billion-dollar IPL deal, it should be lost on no one that the Indian fans are the real drivers of cricket's value They too deserve the best deal — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 14, 2022

With this kind of investment, even the television/digital audience should get world-class commentary. Time has come for the broadcasters to choose their own commentary panel. With two parties in play, there will be competition to provide quality coverage. Fans can choose the best https://t.co/dxbwVurnYB — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) June 14, 2022

Should we send a Message of Congratulations or Message of Condolence to the Winning Cos for IPL bid - what say ? Great for @BCCI great for all team owners and I wish I could say Great for Cricket -but we know anything so puffy & inflated puts a lot of stress on the Sport itself — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) June 14, 2022

The true stars of this IPL auction are Mjunction, whose auction design ensured that Viacom after securing digital rights had to again pay through their nose for exclusivity. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 14, 2022

The IPL’s latest rights auction means only the NFL has a higher per game value than the Indian cricket competition. Those franchises were worth than less than $100m at launch in 2008, latest franchise sales around $700m mark. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 14, 2022

48390 Cr for the broadcast rights! What a giant of an IP @BCCI has created with #IPL. The 2nd most lucrative sporting league in the world in only its 16th year - Staggering! Digital is the present & the future with so many new opportunities for broadcasters, advertisers and fans. — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) June 14, 2022

Hotstar was gold for Digital rights

Enjoyed amazing disney+ shows along with the subscription taken solely for cricket 😞 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) June 13, 2022

There were some left-field takes as well to the deal as is usually the case on Twitter:

The best thing about Star retaining IPL rights for me is hearing Sadagoppan Ramesh on comms. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) June 14, 2022

Voot buffers so much that if IPL finals have to be held on Sunday, I think they should start playing on Saturday. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 14, 2022

Two images :



Minute by minute updates on IPL TV and digital media rights on Twitter by experts.



Indian women cricket fans struggling to know if their next series against Sri Lanka that starts in a week will be broadcast or not. — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) June 14, 2022

Looks like Rutu just read about the IPL media rights revenues before padding up. : ) — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 14, 2022

Quality badha dena bhai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 14, 2022

Star paid $3.01 billion while Viacom18 shelled out $3.04 billion for the five seasons of the annual two-month contest from 2023 to 2027.

Also sold were the international broadcast rights, split between Viacom18 and the international arm of India’s Times Group.

The total amount dwarfs the $2.55 billion that Star paid in 2017 for both digital and TV rights for the previous five seasons to 2022.

Japan’s Sony, which televised the IPL for the first 10 years after its inception in 2008, had also been in the race to get a share of the competition, which recently completed its 15th edition.

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on rights for European soccer and American football, had earlier reportedly shown interest in the IPL but pulled out.

Inputs from AFP