Neeraj Chopra returns to action, Paavo Nurmi Games live blog: Olympic champ starts season in Finland
Updates from the men’s javelin event at Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku Finland.
Neeraj Chopra returns to action: To take off at World C’ships, Olympic champion gets back on runway
Event live on Voot Select and Sports 18 in India.
Men’s javelin throw: Here he is, and it is a 86.92 from Neeraj Chopra to start off! BRILLIANT.
Men’s javelin throw: The event is underway even if we haven’t yet seen visuals. The first attempt is by Toni Keränen and then Lassi Etelätalo. They go 75.74m and 74.29m to start off.
Here’s the starting list:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues in Turku but for Indian athletics fans this event marks the start of something special. The return of Neeraj Chopra to competitive action after the highs of Tokyo Olympics.
...with so much talk about the pressure of being an Olympic champion, Neeraj signed off from his interaction with the media in May on a light-hearted, yet, important note. “Ten months have passed. I am also excited more than anything to just return to competition, to see how I go. Pressure hai ki nahi aur responsibility hai ki nahi, sach mein tabhi pata chalega whether these things are there or if I will be able to perform the way I did before. Let’s see on the field.”
