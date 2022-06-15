Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra sets new national record on return to action at Paavo Nurmi Games Neeraj Chopra was competing in his first official event since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last August. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Neeraj Chopra | AFP Now that's a javelin battle ⚔️Oliver Helander 🇫🇮 beats Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 with a massive personal best of 89.83m, despite the latter setting a national record 😳#ContinentalTourGold @paavonurmigames pic.twitter.com/6AlTbWmzTP— Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) June 14, 2022 Results of the event here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Indian athletics Athletics Paavo Nurmi Games