After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected due to Covid-19, resumed on June 6 with all the quarter-finals taking place in Bengaluru.

While Uttar Pradesh beat a star-studded Karnataka, Mumbai dominated Uttarakhand to set up semi-final encounter at the Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh defeated Punjab and Jharkhand went down to Bengal’s mighty batting performance to meet each other in Alur.

On Tuesday, the final four teams began the semifinal contests to secure a berth in the final.

Here’s a round-up of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals:

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai ended day one of the match in a tricky position at 260/5. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had registered his second successive century but had fallen for 100 while the in-form Sarfaraz Khan had perished for a quickfire 40. Uttar Pradesh would’ve fancied bowling out Mumbai soon and taking a shot at the all-important first innings lead.

However, the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions fought back and were in firm control of the contest at the end of a rain-hit day two that was delayed by wet outfield. When action began, it was keeper-batter Hardik Tamore, in at No 6, who starred for Mumbai with 115 runs, and crucial contributions by Shams Mulani (50) and Tanush Kotian (22) ensured the team finished with a daunting total of 393 runs.

Mumbai then bowled 11 overs before stumps and managed to pick two wickets, with Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande striking. Opener Samarth Singh was sent packing for a duck while Priyam Garg scored just three runs. Uttar Pradesh were 24/2 at stumps on day two, trailing by 370 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Century for Mumbai's WK Hardik Tamore.



Under pressure. On a stage like this.



Future captain of Mumbai. #RanjiTrophy — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) June 15, 2022

Mumbai bring in a wicket-keeper for his first game this season in the Ranji trophy in place Aditya Tare and he proceeds to score a 100 taking them for 170/4 to 393.



Hardik Tamore The Saviour 💫 pic.twitter.com/r7QN6MvgBR — Alez ✨ (@_OutSwing) June 15, 2022

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh

Himanshu Mantri scored an unbeaten century on day one to guide Madhya Pradesh to 271/6 at stumps after they opted to bat first. On day two, Mantri was finally dismissed for 165 but Puneet Datey’s knock of 33 runs at No 8 took MP to a total 341 runs. Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar picked a four-for for Bengal.

Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Bengal, aiming to reach back-to-back finals, then found themselves in a serious spot of bother with the bat. Madhya Pradesh decided to open the bowling with left-arm wrist spinner Kumar Kartikeya and he ended up dismissing Abhishek Raman and Sudip Kumar Gharami for ducks in the first over. Things kept going downhill for Bengal as they were then reduced to 11/3, 44/4 before losing their fifth wicket with just 54 runs on the board.

However, that’s when the experienced Manoj Tiwary got together with Shahbaz Ahmed to add a potentially match-saving partnership. Tiwary (84*) and Ahmed (72*) put on an unbeaten 143-run stand for the sixth wicket to guide Bengal to 197/5 at stumps on day two. However, they still trailed by 144 runs and the Chandrakant Pandit-coached MP would be hopeful of securing the first innings lead on day three.