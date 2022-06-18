International Cricket Watch highlights: Jos Buttler hits epic 162 to help England break ODI record against Netherlands The right-hander scored an unbeaten 70-ball 162 as England posted a jaw-dropping total of 498 runs against the Netherlands. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw @josbuttler strike-rate was above 200 for his 162! But then, we're already used to it, aren't we?Watch all the action from the @englandcricket tour of the @KNCBcricket LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode. 👉https://t.co/U1bypdhRrw@rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/97Nl04urDN— FanCode (@FanCode) June 17, 2022 Also read:Data check: England break all-time record for highest ODI total with 498/4 against NetherlandsReactions to England’s record ODI total of 498/4 v Netherlands: ‘Stick cricket’, ‘Insane batting’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. england cricket team cricket Jos Buttler