Live blog: HS Prannoy trails against Zhao Jun Peng, Indian women win shootout bonus ARG
Follow all the key updates from a bumper evening of Indian sporting action.
FIH Hockey Pro League matches on Saturday (live on Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar in India):
India 3-3 Argentina (women): India win shootout bonus point
India vs Netherlands (men): 2000 IST
Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton: HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng underway
Kuortane Games, Neeraj Chopra’s 2nd event of 2022: Starts around 2115 IST
Live updates
Indonesia Open SF, Zhao Jun Peng 21-16, 2-3 HS Prannoy: Prannoy sits down on the chair, has a deep breath... recently retired Gurusaidutt on coaching duties again, and he does all the talking as HSP seemingly lets it sink in. A reset. Good start to the 2nd game by the Indian.
Indonesia Open SF, HS Prannoy 16-21 Zhao Jun Peng: HS Prannoy drops a game for the first time this week. Got better as the game went on but the damage was done early on.
Indonesia Open SF, HS Prannoy 13-16 Zhao Jun Peng: A Big roar from Prannoy as he kills a good follow up at the net. The gap is down to 3.
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 3-1 Argentina: SAVE-ITA SAVES! And India have defeated the soon-to-be crowned champions in the shootout for two points from this match. Super comeback from their defeats against Belgium.
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 3-1 Argentina: Monika misses for India, Granatto (the other one) scores for ARG. Back come India and Sonika scores!
Indonesia Open SF, HS Prannoy 9-13 Zhao Jun Peng: a decent phase for Prannoy this, closes the gap down to four points.
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 1-0 Argentina: Argentina have missed three in a row. Savita stands back, saves once and then the final effort by Sanchez is also wide.
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 1-0 Argentina: Sharmila misses for India and then Maria surprisingly misses for Argentina. Finally Neha scores and Coach Janneke smiles.
Indonesia Open SF, HS Prannoy 6-11 Zhao Jun Peng: Not the best start for Prannoy, who looks nervous reckons commentator Clark. Sakai again from 2017?
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 0-0 Argentina: savita keeps the first one out.
SHOOTOUT (3-3 full time), FIH Pro League (W) India 0-0 Argentina: Argentina actually lost both their previous shootouts. Savita in goal.
Indonesia Open MS semifinal, HS Prannoy 3-7 Zhao Jun Peng: A bit of a reversal to what we have seen in Prannoy’s previous matches. Seems a bit leggy at the moment.
FULL TIME: FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 3-3 Argentina: Full time, it is 3-3! Points are shared and we will have the shootout to decide the bonus point. Only the third draw for Argentina this season and that is a great credit to the Indians.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 3-3 Argentina: Into the final 30 seconds and Argentina with all the pressure, India are hanging on.
Indonesia Open MS semifinal, HS Prannoy 1-3 Zhao Jun Peng: A long rally to start this match and Zhao into a quick 3-0 lead.
Indonesia Open MS semifinal, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: Time for the badminton match to start in Jakarta.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 3-3 Argentina: GOAL INDIA! The pressure pays. A quick late change in the setup and this time the trapping is perfect. Gurjit Kaur with another goal, a super hit past the GK’s right.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: India mistrap from the PC, not for the first time. But India keep the pressure up and find another PC.
Time now for HS Prannoy’s match.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: Good attacking pressure from India at the start of this final quarter and Siami wins her side a PC. No referral available for either side.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: HUGE CHANCE! Sonika does so well down the left byline but her pass into the crowded area is not turned in. Salima’s feet comes in the way instead.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: Oh and speak of her... what a chance for India. Sharmila with a lovely run down the right and a pass to Siami into the circle but she couldn’t get the shot away under pressure from the goalkeeper.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: Looks like Siami is on the pitch for India, that’s a good sign.
FIH Pro League (W), Q4, India 2-3 Argentina: Here we go then, the final quarter. What can India come up with?
FIH Pro League (W), End of Q3 India 2-3 Argentina: A quick huddle from coach Janneke and we are going to be back for a final quarter that promises more goals.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-3 Argentina: GOAL ARGENTINA! Late PC in the quarter and Agustina GORZELANY completes a hat-trick from a super variation by the South Americans.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: Navneet given a green card and India will finish this quarter and start the next with 10.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: a lot of whistles from the officials and that is usually the sign of a game that is not flowing. Into the final three minutes of this quarter.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: And now Argentina also lose their referral. At least we will be on level footing going forward in this match.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: Another PC given and India are not happy with this. But they have lost their review. Siami and Monika are adamant... and now Siami needs treatment for some bleeding on her fingers. That is surely a free out for India? Not been a good phase for the officials.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: A PC given to Argentina... and India are referring this. Oh wow, India lose their referral. That looked like a good review even to the commentators.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: Counter open, but no support, but Vandana does well to win a free hit. Solid response.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: Super dribble by Salima and from the free hit, a chance falls to Vandana, who gets the shot away and forces the save.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 2-2 Argentina: GOAL INDIA! What a response. Immediately after conceding, India come forward, win a PC and Gurjit Kaur places her drag flick inside out to perfection.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 1-2 Argentina: GOAL ARGENTINA! A penalty stroke is given even though Argentina eventually put the ball in the net. They wanted advantage played. But Agustina GORZELANY makes no mistake with the stroke anyway.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 1-1 Argentina: Not often a player is singled out by an opposition coach during a half time chat, but Maria Granatto was and she is showing why she is so good.
Indonesia Open Super 1000 men’s singles semifinal: The wait extends for HS Prannoy and Zhao Jun Peng and the Japanese pairing bounce back strongly in the WD SF.
FIH Pro League (W), Q3 India 1-1 Argentina: It remains end to end at the start of Q3 as well. Argentina with a lovely driving run through the middle but the final through ball is just ahead of the forward. And then India with a lovely move down the right, a good pass to Salima, but the shot is not strong enough. 10 mins to go in this quarter
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: HALF TIME stats: Given what we saw from Belgium matches last weekend, that is actually a really good half for India. And coach Janneke Schopman echoes what these stats reflect. But still, as she says, Argentina have the quality still. “I know we can play well and I like how we’re fighting. I hope we can keep it up in the second half too,” she adds.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: HALF TIME. What a superb half of hockey that was, actually. Great entertainment, often end to end, some great stick work on display from both teams.
Indonesia Open Super 1000 men’s singles semifinal: The WD semifinal could possibly be heading to a decider. These two pairs are really good, but the Japanese have a 6-1 H2H advantage and they are playing like that now.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: What a counter by India! Superbly worked from all the way in their own circle, Sushila sets Navneet on her way, and then she combined with Sonika well before Neha is found down the left flank. She wins the PC. But the trapping from the routine is not good and India can’’t make the most of that. Great hockey though.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: A tough quarter for the experienced Sushila this one. She is caught a bit on the backfoot and Granatto, I think, wins the PC for Argentina. And wow, who is there on the line to save this one... it is Sushila, of course.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: What a superb defensive intervention by Neha and then she goes on to build an attacking move as well after that. She is having a great game so far.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: We are into the final 5 mins of the half. It’s a bit of a chess match at the moment. But both teams still going forward every chance they get.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-1 Argentina: GOAL ARGENTINA! Just as Dan Strange was saying earlier, Argentina are good with PC deflections... oh wait, but this one is off Sushila Chanu’s stick. It was actually a mistrap by ARG but the shot is eventually turned in. Goal given to Agustina GORZELANY.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-0 Argentina: Superb rushing by India, not 100% certain but think it was Salima. But Argentina build again and another PC.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-0 Argentina: A good referral by Argentina and they have earned a PC. Confirmation that it is Savita in goal still.
Indonesia Open Super 1000 men’s singles semifinal: HS Prannoy’s match will start after this one ends.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-0 Argentina: India are given a PC after another good move down the right... and while Argentina are asking for a PC, a call from the other official is enough to overturn. But more attacking pressure this from India again.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-0 Argentina: Siami has space down the right flank and she cuts the ball back but the champions defend it well. Plenty of good signs for India today, but they should be more than 1-0 ahead at the moment.
FIH Pro League (W), Q2 India 1-0 Argentina: Waiting to see if India are rotating goalkeepers for this one, like they did last weekend. Doesn’t look like it today.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: End of a super, super first quarter. Both teams going for it, has made it for a very entertaining quarter.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: Another huge chance for India into the final minute of the quarter... the Argentina GK strong in guarding her posts.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: Oh a huge change for India there, a 2v1 but it looked like Siami who ran into the defender’s tackle.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: A good spell of possession by India, another thing that was missing against Belgium, where they were a bit rushed. But Argentina do look threatening when they come forward.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: Back to back PCs for Argentina and that is well dealt with by the Indian defence. Great response by the champions to be.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 1-0 Argentina: GOAL INDIA! SIAMI! Fantastic feint by Deep Grace and a pass into the cricle and Lalremsiami with a lovely finish with her back to the goal. India make the good start mean something on the scoreboard, that’s an improvement from last weekend
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 0-0 Argentina: Gurjit with the drag flick, saved well. Good start by India this.
FIH Pro League (W), Q1 India 0-0 Argentina: PC for India in the third minute.
Hockey India: Congratulations Neha on completing 100 International Caps today at FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 against Argentina!
FIH Pro League (W), India vs Argentina: A quick word from Janneke Schopman. “Very excited, great to be in Netherlands and play Argentina so close to the World Cup to know where we are. I expect the team to fight and work hard to together. We need to keep up with them and they are really good in transitions”
Ranji Trophy: We have our finalists for this season. A Familiar name vs a long wait coming to an end.
FIH Pro League (W), India vs Argentina: A look at the starting XIs and the bench. No Rani Rampal for India today, who featured in the first match against Belgium last weekend but not in the 2nd.
FIH Pro League (W), India vs Argentina: To start things off, a big test for Janneke Schopman’s side.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage from a bumper evening of Indian sporting action.
First we will start off with another full weekend of FIH Pro League action beckons for Indian hockey fans from Rotterdam.
The Indian women’s hockey team are all set to take on Argentina in FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on 18 June 2022 and 19 June 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is currently placed at the third position in the points table with 22 points in 10 games. Meanwhile, the Argentina team is at the top of the table with 38 points in 14 matches.
Later in the day, with the top spot still a possibility, India men’s team will take on Netherlands (who are favourites to still win the league).
There is also the Indonesian Open Super 1000 semifinal featuring HS Prannoy and Zhao Jun Peng and later, Neeraj Chopra’s 2nd event of the year.