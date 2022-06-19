In his second event of 2022, Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin champion Neeraj Chopra topped the field in Kuortane Games on Saturday in Finland, registering one legal throw in tough weather conditions.

Chopra’s first attempt of 86.69m was enough to beat the field that also had London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott and 2019 world champion Anderson Peters.

#Athletics #KuortaneGames2022



In his 2nd event of 2022, Neeraj Chopra's first (and only legal) throw of 86.69m in tough conditions was enough for him to top the field. 🔝1️⃣



Here's a look at that effort:



🎥SAIpic.twitter.com/wwsb9VXZeT — The Field (@thefield_in) June 19, 2022

Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.

Thank you for all the messages and support. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022

The athletes struggled in the runway and even Chopra slipped at the end of his third attempt. He, as well as most of the other athletes, did not throw their final three attempts. While the Indian star changed his kit, he was seen in good spirits with the rest of the athletes. The Athletics Federation of India later clarified that Chopra was alright.

Neeraj Chopra braved treacherous throwing conditions to win Kuortane Games mens javelin with an opening round throw of 86.69m #neerajchopra #indianathletics @afiindia 📹 yle pic.twitter.com/2tcLcGiT16 — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) June 18, 2022

News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry 👍



Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance 👏 #Indianathletics pic.twitter.com/EaMHJAGi6v — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2022

Also participating in the event was Tokyo Paralympian Sandeep Chaudhary, he too couldn’t get his run-up right for most of his throws, finishing with a best attempt of 60.35m, around 5m off his personal best.

Here’s a look at the final standings:

In his first event of 2022, making his comeback after Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra broke the national record with 89.30m off his second attempt.

Data check: Neeraj Chopra returns with new national record and a place in world’s top five for 2022