Hockey FIH Pro League live updates: Salima Tete’s stunning goal puts India 1-0 up vs Argentina
Follow all the updates from India’s second leg matches of this weekend in the FIH Pro League.
Hockey, FIH Pro League matches on Sunday (live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar):
India vs Argentina (women): 1730 IST
India vs Netherlands (men): 2000 IST
Q2, India 1-0 Argentina (women): SAVE-ITA! Superb reflex save from the Indian captain as a long ball into the circle is deflected in. She couldn’t have seen that till like the last microsecond. Just sheer reflex.
Q2, India 1-0 Argentina (women): Wow with 2:40 to go, now Deepika gets a yellow card so that’s a 5-minute suspension. 9v10 now.
Q2, India 1-0 Argentina (women):Green cards for the both teams. First for ARG, then for IND. Level pegging then.
Q2, India 1-0 Argentina (women): WHAT A GOAL! SALIMA TETE! Gets the ball at the halfway line on the right flank and she goes all the way into the circle, cutting in and then unleashing a shot on the angle.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina (women): Another decent attacking move, but the final pass from India is well off. But the defence has been solid today as they deal with a good counter by Argentina.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina (women): India are unable to stitch together the pacy combinations that Schopman wants to see. Offensively, they look a bit off today.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina (women): The driving run from the right flank catches Sonika off guard and it’s a PC for Argentina. And the drag flick from Gorzelany is saved BRILLIANTLY by SAVITA PUNIA! Going into the roof of the net, pushed over by the Indian captain. (If it had gone in, could have been reviewed too).
End of Q1, India 0-0 Argentina (women): A solid first quarter from both teams it must be said. Argentina, the more attacking side, not surprisingly. But India have absorbed pressure well and looked to counter. Think both coaches will be happy with those 15 mins.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina (women): Into the final minutes of this quarter, a great piece of calm defending by Grace.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina (women): India are growing into this match and they win a PC. No Gurjit today, so this is a HIT from Monika, and it is actually a nice one. Saved well by ARG.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina (women): The injector is trying to deflect the ball in but it caught her foot. Initially a PC is given to Argentina but the 2nd official overrules it. Argentina keep coming forward again.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina (women): Just after the opening five minutes, Argentina have their first PC.
Q1, India vs Argentina (women): Argentina have started like they mean business today.
Q1, India vs Argentina (women): Pushback! The national anthems are done and we are all set.
A little bit more of India’s team changes: No Gurjit Kaur and Lalremsiami either for India, the latter perhaps a safety measure after her injury to the finger.
Coach Janneke Schopman: Belgium was bit of a rough patch but yesterday the team showed up, fought together. Happy with the performance. They are a very good team (ARG) and we have to be even better to beat them, they are good at transitions like I said, we need to see if we can do that to them.
India vs Argentina (women): Here’s a look at the starting XIs and bench for both teams. No Rani Rampal today as well for India. Ishika, Deepika among those getting a look in alongside the usual suspects.
After their superb performance on Saturday in the first leg against the champions of this Pro League season, Indian women are back in action against Argentina. What’s in store today in Rotterdam?
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the FIH Pro League and it is once a double-header for Indian hockey fans.
On Saturday, a fantastic evening of hockey on Saturday in Rotterdam where the Indian women drew against season champions Argentina, then the Indian men drew against potential champions Netherlands (before contrasting shootout results). What’s in store today?
