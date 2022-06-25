International Cricket Watch: Sri Lankan fans thank Australia for touring – ‘Truly extraordinary,’ says Glenn Maxwell Sri Lankan supporters wore Australia's yellow, thanking the tourists for visiting the island nation, which is battling an unprecedented economic crisis. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Sri Lankan fans held signs thanking Australia for playing in the country | Ishara S Kodikara / AFP "We're generally the enemy" 😅The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Xugt5KVmyX— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2022 Outstanding scenes at the Premadasa as the Australian team takes a lap of honour thanking the Premadasa crowd as they chant “Thank You Australia” #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/zyN1xzsLsb— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Glenn Maxwell Sri Lanka