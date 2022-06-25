International Cricket Watch: Sri Lankan fans thank Australia for touring – ‘Truly extraordinary,’ says Glenn Maxwell Sri Lankan supporters wore Australia's yellow, thanking the tourists for visiting the island nation, which is battling an unprecedented economic crisis. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Sri Lankan fans held signs thanking Australia for playing in the country | Ishara S Kodikara / AFP "We're generally the enemy" 😅The scenes in Colombo after the fifth ODI were unreal and left Glenn Maxwell and the Aussies stunned as fans thanked them for touring 🥰 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Xugt5KVmyX— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2022 Outstanding scenes at the Premadasa as the Australian team takes a lap of honour thanking the Premadasa crowd as they chant “Thank You Australia” #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/zyN1xzsLsb— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Glenn Maxwell Sri Lanka