India won their first medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won gold in the archery compound mixed team event. Vennam and Verma beat the home side of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch 152-149.

Here’s a look at the winning moments:

Massive win of India 🇮🇳 on French soil 🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/47LmR6bFE3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 25, 2022

Up against vocal home crowd, India got off to the perfect start shooting all four arrows for 10 in the first end. Put under pressure, the French duo shot three 9s and a 10 as India led after the first end.

However, the Indian pair faltered in the second end with Verma shooting an 8 as France took the second end 38-36 to cut India’s lead to one.

Dodemont and Boulch carried the momentum into the third end with both shooting Xs with their first arrows followed by a 9 and a 10. Not ones to buckle under pressure, Vennam and Verma responded with identical scores as the third end finished 39-39 with India leading 115-114.

France needed all 10s in the final end to have a chance of winning but did not get the best start. Two French 9s reduced some of the pressure on India. Verma responded with a perfect 10 and was followed up by a 9 from Vennam as India led 134 to 132 with two arrows to shoot each.

Needing nothing less than perfect 10s, Boulch and Dodemont shot 17 combiined to finish with 149. Verma and Vennam needed to shoot 16 or more to clinch gold and the pair delivered clinching India’s first medal at the World Cup.

Vennam, playing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics last year, said, “This win means a lot especially after my break.”

Verma also expressed his delight at winning gold medal in Paris. It is his second mixed team medal medal of the World Cup season after winning bronze in Gwangju with Avneet Kaur.

Vennam will also be in action later during the day when she takes on Dodemont once again, this time in the individual compound semifinal.

The women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will play in the gold medal match against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.