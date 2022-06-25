India captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her side defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets on Satruday in Dambulla in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, hosts Sri Lanka were in a solid position after a record partnership in this format against India. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were staring a bigger target than they would have hoped for on a slow, low pitch in Dambulla. But once the opening partnership was broken and the second wicket fell, India were in control for the remainder of the match except for a few hiccups at the end of the chase.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur took one of those crucial wickets while bowling to trigger the Sri Lankan collapse and then saw her side through in the end. She was declared the player of the match.

Credit: Fancode

More to follow