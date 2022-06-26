Madhya Pradesh clinched their first ever Ranji Trophy title, defeating 41-time champions Mumbai in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday by six wickets.

Madhya Pradesh chased down 108 in the fourth innings for the fall of four wickets to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in their history.

Congratulations to Madhya Pradesh, who has become the 20th side to win the #RanjiTrophy at least once!

For the record, now only eight teams have won the title once, while the rest 12 sides have won it multiple times.

Last 5 winners

Gujarat

Vidarbha (2)

Saurashtra

Madhya Pradesh — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 26, 2022

Madhya Pradesh are Ranji Trophy champions 2022. Another first-time champion in recent years. Lovely scenes in the end. Chandrakant Pandit gets lofted on the shoulders by MP players. A nice warm hug b/w Pandit and Amol Muzumdar, Mumbai's coach. pic.twitter.com/hL52FIksYd — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 26, 2022

Needing a miracle on the final day to extend their record of most titles in India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, Mumbai started the day looking for quick runs. With MP enjoying a 162-run first-innings lead, Mumbai needed an outright win.

But Mumbai managed to post just 269 runs on the board in the second innings and led Madhya Pradesh by 107 runs as lunch was taken on the final day. Suved Parkar had scored a half century while the red-hot Sarfaraz Khan scored 45. But Kumar Karthikeya’s 4-for ensured Mumbai’s quest for quick runs didn’t yield a big total.

MP had to then bat out two sessions or score 108 runs to clinch the title. Mumbai had the improbable task of bowling MP out within two sessions but had a good start by dismissing first-innings centurion Yash Dubey for 1 as Dhaval Kulkarni struck in the second over.

Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma then steadied the innings for MP. Shams Mulani picked up a couple of wickets to make things slightly interesting. But another centurion from the first innings, Rajat Patidar, joined Shubham and took the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side close to the finish line. Shubham was dismissed for 30 looking to finish with a flourish, with Mulani taking a third wicket.

But Aditya Shrivastava, the MP captain, joined Patidar in the middle and made sure there was no late drama. The latter’s runs were cheered with chants of ‘RCB, RCB’ by the Bengaluru faithful. And fittingly, it was Patidar who hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 30.

The last five Ranji Trophy seasons have seen four first-time winners: Gujarat, Vidarbha (2), Saurashtra and now Madhya Pradesh.

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽

1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it's incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies 🏆 Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff 👏🏽👏🏽 #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/BqR1gGXtDW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 26, 2022

Rajat Patidar can proudly say tonight “Ee sala cup namde” — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) June 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the match summary:

Summary of Ranji Trophy final (Via Disney+Hotstar)

Full scorecard of the match here.

