International Cricket Watch: Uganda’s Frank Nsubuga takes stunning one-handed diving catch against Kenya During the Cricket World Cup Challenge League match played between Uganda and Kenya on Sunday, the 41-year-old took the stunning catch to dismiss Collins Obuya. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Uganda's Frank Nsubuga takes a stunning catch | Twitter / @ICC screengrab One of the finest catches you will ever see 🤯Uganda's Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action.📺 Watch Challenge League, League 2 and the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H pic.twitter.com/lLZB8LxvY5— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Frank Nsubuga Uganda Kenya Collins Obuya Cricket World Cup Challenge League