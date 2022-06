"I'm really motivated to play well here"



No.1 seed Iga Swiatek speaks after a record-breaking win on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Sly0oXVAp0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022

World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990 and going past Venus Williams’ mark of the best streak since 2000 for women’s singles.

French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February.

The 21-year-old Pole will face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the last 32.