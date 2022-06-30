davidovich fokina given point penalty match point down in the fifth set supertiebreak 🤦 pic.twitter.com/vAZgDP3O2u — tweener lobbyist (@tennisywilliams) June 29, 2022

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made a bizarre exit from Wimbledon after being handed a penalty point on match point against Jiri Vesely in the second round.

The world No 37 hit a forehand to the net at 7-8 in the fifth set tiebreak. Up against a match point, the Spaniard hit a ball thrown to him by a ball kid out of the court in frustration.

Umpire Carlos Ramos penalised the Spaniard with a code violation for ball abuse and given it was his second violation, Davidovich Fokina also received a point penalty.

Vesely clinched the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

“I don’t agree with it. That’s crazy... what a lousy way to end it,” US tennis great John McEnroe told ESPN.

(With inputs from AFP)