Indian ace Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka lost out in the first round of the women’s doubles event at Wimbledon. The sixth seeded pair had made a good start to the match, but eventually lost 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 to the scratch pair of Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia in two hours and five minutes.

Playing on Court 14, the 35-year-old was playing in possibly her last Wimbledon Championships, as she had announced during the Australian Open earlier this year that the 2022 season would be her last on tour.

The grass court event however, is not over for Mirza yet, as she will be competing in the mixed doubles event with Croatian partner Mate Pavic.

Mirza has won Wimbledon just once – back in 2015 when she partnered Martina Hingis to the women’s doubles title. That however, was the only occasion in which the six-time Grand Slam champion had reached the final at SW19 in any event.

Still alive in the draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan who is partnering Bosnian player Tomislav Brkic. They will play American pair Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul.