Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League, Stockholm men’s javelin live: Neeraj rewrites national record again
Follow men’s javelin event updates from Stockholm Diamond League meet.
To take off at World C’ships, Olympic champion gets back on runway
Live coverage of the event on Voot Select and Sports 18 but only from 1130 pm IST.
Neeraj Chopra’s attempts: 89.94 (NR), 84.37, 87.46, 84.77
Men’s javelin: Neeraj with a 84.77 in the 4th. He doesn’t have to exert right now. The Top Three is the goal and he is 2nd for now. And then one attempt each at the end to decide 1-2-3. Needs the best then,
Men’s javelin: Here’s how things stand after three attempts each.
Men’s javelin: Neeraj Chopra follows up 89.94 with 84.37, 87.46. But the meet record and the lead on the table goes to Anderson Peters! The world-leader has breached 90m again. Superb. 90.31m from the 2019 World Champion from Grenada.
Men’s javelin: A smart tweet from Sports18.
Men’s javelin: Neeraj Chopra’s 2nd attempt is 84.37m.
Men’s javelin: Clarification, the previous post was just to show that Neeraj had also set a NR at Doha DL Meet in 2018. He has since broken the NR a few times over.
Neeraj Chopra's best throws till date
|Date
|Competition
|Result
|Record
|30 JUN 2022
|Diamond League Stockholm
|89.94
| Ongoing event
New NR
|14 JUN 2022
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Paavo Nurmi Stadium, Turku
|89.30
|27 AUG 2018
|Jakarta Asian Games, Jakarta
|88.06
|05 MAR 2021
|Indian Grand Prix 3, Patiala
|88.07
|28 JAN 2020
|ACNW League Meeting 1, McArthur Stadium, Potchefstroom
|87.86
|17 MAR 2021
|Federation Cup, Patiala
|87.80
|07 AUG 2021
|The XXXII Olympic Games, National Stadium, Tokyo
|87.58
|04 MAY 2018
|Doha IAAF Diamond League, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|87.43
|26 JUN 2021
|Kuortane Games, Kuortaneen keskusurheilukenttä, Kuortane
|86.79
|04 AUG 2021
|The XXXII Olympic Games, National Stadium, Tokyo
|86.65
|23 JUL 2016
|Bydgoszcz IAAF World U20 Championships, Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, Bydgoszcz
|86.48
|World U20 Record
Men’s javelin: Neeraj had set a national record at Doha DL in 2018. And in 2022, sets a new NR again. Incredible.
Men’s javelin: New National Record AGAIN. Neeraj Chopra returns to Diamond League with 89.94.
10.52 pm: The 24-year-old will be competing in the Diamond League for the first time since August 2018 where he registered a fourth-place finish in the Final in Zurich. His effort of 85.73m was just 3 cm short of the third place. He has taken part in seven Diamond League meets – three in 2017 and four in 2018 – and is yet to finish at the top of the standings. He had two fourth-place finishes, the other one coming in Doha in May 2018, where he had thrown 87.43m which was a national record back then.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Diamond League meet in Stockholm where Neeraj Chopra will make his final preparations come good ahead of the World Championships in July.
Ten months after his Tokyo Olympics gold medal, Neeraj Chopra returned to action in some style at the Paavo Nurmi Games earlier this year, rewriting his own national record for men’s javelin with a throw of 89.30 metres in Finland. He then topped the field at Kuortane Games under treacherous conditions.
Today, he returns to the Diamond League for the first time since 2018.