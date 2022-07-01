India in England 2022 Watch: Rishabh Pant reaches century at Edgbaston Test, coach Rahul Dravid is ecstatic Pant scored his fourth Test century outside Asia, with a terrific knock under pressure on day one in Birmingham. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Updated 42 minutes ago India's Rishabh Pant (R) is congratulated by India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) | Geoff Caddick / AFP Rishabh Pant, you beauty! 🤩💯Is there a more exciting Test cricketer in the modern game?! 🔥Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Qvn3eDYw9Z— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2022 #ENGvIND How about that... Rahul Dravid's celebration of Rishabh Pant's century was quite a sight! 🙌🏽https://t.co/gAssh63PSm pic.twitter.com/RoND1FDkfT— The Field (@thefield_in) July 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian cricket Rahul Dravid Rishabh Pant Edgbaston Test