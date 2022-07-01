Rishabh Pant, you beauty! 🤩💯



Is there a more exciting Test cricketer in the modern game?! 🔥



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Qvn3eDYw9Z