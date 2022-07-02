Spain became the first nation to win points in the 15th FIH Women’s World Cup when they won the opening match of the tournament 4-1 against Canada, on home turf at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa.

Spain broke the deadline after just five minutes in the Pool C match when Belen Iglesias scored from a rebound off a penalty corner. There was quite a goalmouth scramble before Iglesias was able to tip the ball home and Canada’s goalkeeper Rowan Harris will be annoyed that her defenders didn’t clear the danger earlier. It was no less than Spain deserved as they dominated the first 15 minutes.

The Red Sticks doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Gine Xantal sent home a sweetly-struck hard shot that nestled in the corner of Canada’s goal.

Canada created their own chance. Hannah Haughn, who has recently returned from injury, was able to weave her way through the Spanish defence but couldn’t find the final touch to trouble Melabnia Garcia in the Spanish goal.

Five minutes later, Spain were back on the attack with yet another penalty corner. This time it was captain Maria Lopez who found a way past the Canada defence. Her hard shot took a deflection off the number one runner for Canada.

The fouth goal was a fabulous demonstration of fast hands and quick thinking. Georgina Oliva picked a perfect pass from close to the sideline to Begona Garcia who was waiting in the circle. Garcia shifted her position slightly to evade the defenders and guided the ball past Harris.

Following the dominant performance by the Spanish in the first half, Canada put in a better performance in the second. Spain continued to press and create chances but were unable to find a way through the Canadian defence. Canada, for their part, showed the defiant resilience for which they are renown. Goalkeeper Harris will be pleased with some of the athletic saves she pulled off in the second half.

Canada were rewarded for their efforts with a goal in the 57th minute by Karli Johansen as she slipped the ball through the legs of Jana Martinez. Natalie Sourisseau did the hard work to win the penalty corner from which Johansen found the back of the net.

July 1 Results

Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa

Spain 4, Canada 1

Player of the Match: Georgina Oliva (ESP)

July 2 Schedule (Timings in IST)

17:30 hrs - New Zealand vs China

20:00 hrs - Germany vs Chile

21:30 hrs - Argentina vs South Korea

23:00 hrs - Netherlands vs Ireland