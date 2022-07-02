India in England 2022 Watch: Jasprit Bumrah creates world record as Stuart Broad's over goes for 35 runs Stuart Broad was hit for 35 runs, a world record for the most expensive over in men's test cricket history. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Jasprit Bumrah created a world record in men's Test cricket after Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in an over. | Geoff Caddick / AFP BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jasprit Bumrah Stuart Broad Edgbaston Test