Wimbledon 2022 Watch: Alize Cornet ends Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak – 'In France, good wine ages well' The 32-year-old had reached her first major quarter-final at the Australian Open earlier this year and in her 65th Grand Slam appearance currently. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Alize Cornet in action at Wimbledon | AFP Play Wimbledon 2022: World No 37 Alize Cornet ends Iga Swiatek's win streak at 37 "I want to say I'm a huge fan of Iga. She's just so talented, such an amazing player and she's such a nice ambassador of women's tennis. I'm just very flattered that I beat her today."- @alizecornet with some kind words on Iga's remarkable win streak 💜 pic.twitter.com/irzN9hlQP2— wta (@WTA) July 2, 2022