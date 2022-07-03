FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India vs England live: Level at 1-1 at halftime
Follow for all the live updates from India’s tournament opener in Pool B.
Live updates
Q3 - India 1-1 England: Just under 5 minutes left in this quarter. England has started to dominate possession, but the Indians have been calm in defence, not allowing the English to carve any good goalscoring chances.
“We need to play a little bit more with our speed and get around, to create chances more often. I thought we had some good (PC) executions, a little bit unlucky,” said coach Janneke Schopman at halftime.
England starts off the second half
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: India deserved that goal, and nearly got another too as Maddie Hinch was forced to make a big save. Savita too has been fantastic for India in goal. Both goalkeepers, two of the best in the world, shining in that first half. England opting to play on the counter mostly, with India doing most of the attacking. It’s been a good quality match so far and Pool B is living up to its billing.
Decent first half of hockey for the neutral fans. But there were rather nervy moments for those cheering for India, especially after Isabelle Petter put England in the lead in the 9th minute. Hannah Martin did come agonisingly close to making it 2-0, but that wasn’t before Gurjit Kaur smacked the post with a powerful drag-flick. India did get the equaliser though, in the 28th minute when Vandana Katariya found herself at the right place at the right time to slot home the rebound from Monika Malik’s penalty corner. The next 30 minutes promises to be just as entertaining, as the goals are sure to have opened up this match.
That’s the half-time whistle
Q2 - India 1-1 England: Gurjit takes the drag-flick, Hinch stands tall and punches it clear.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: 43 second left in this half, and another PC for India.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: GOAL FOR INDIA! Monika Malik goes for a slapped hit in that penalty corner. Decent save by Maddie Hinch in the England goal but Vandana Katariya (who else?) is at the right place at the right time to calmly control, and then slot home the rebound.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: Penalty corner for India as Sushila Chanu’s push forward catches an English foot
Q2 - India 0-1 England: 5 mins left in this half. Just the one goal being the only difference between these two teams.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: Good referral for India, and the penalty corner decision is reversed.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: Penalty corner for England as Hannah Martin is fouled in the circle.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: Excellent chance for England, but an even better save. Sophie Hamilton collects a pass and shoots from close range. But Savita sticks out her right foot to make a save.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: The Indians go for the variation. Gurjit pushes it forward to the Navneet Kaur, but the ball bobbles just over the stick. Chance lost.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: Dangerous play from England, and a penalty corner for India.
Second quarter starts!
That’s it for the first quarter. Rather nervy start for the Indians despite the early penalty corner. But both teams settled in well in the following minutes. England got the lead in the 9th minute through Isabelle Petter, but Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick crashed into the post just a few minutes later. Still a long way to go in this match.
Q1 - India 0-1 England: Another good chance for England. Mazy run from Owsley, passes it forward to Elena Rayer, who passes it first time to Hannah Martin, but the deflection goes just wide.
Q1 - India 0-1 England: Almost immediately, India wins a penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur takes it but it cannons off the post. Another PC for India in the resulting melee. Gurjit takes it again but it’s saved and the danger is cleared.
Q1 - India 0-1 England: GOAL FOR ENGLAND! The game had been pretty even for the first nine minutes of this match. Until Lily Owsley passed a ball forward and Isabelle Petter got a neat deflection to get it past Savita Punia
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Speaking of Savita Punia, good save from here in the third minute of this match as a reverse shot comes her way. The Indian keeper dove well to her right to paw the ball away to safety.
As Savita Punia had written in her open letter, a good turnout in Amsterdam from Indian fans
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Deep Grace Ekka goes for the slapped PC, but the first rusher gets a stick on the ball, and then the clearance.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Penalty corner for India as Sophie Hamilton fouls the speedy Salima Tete
AND WE’RE OFF!
Savita Punia wins the toss and opts to start the match.
Here come the two teams onto the blue turf of the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. National anthems next.
“Abhi bhi lagta hai... woh medal chala gaya hamaare haath se (even now we feel like the medal slipped from us in Tokyo),” Neha said. “But now if we can win a World Cup medal, it will help us forget that. That is a motivation for us to do well. Aur haan, England se nahi haarna (laughs). But also, we just want to focus on every single match, and do the best we can,” Neha Goyal told Scroll.in
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of India’s campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in Spain/Netherlands.
This is the first major assignment for the Indians since that historic run at the Tokyo Olympics last year. And they come up against a familiar opponent to start off their campaign in Pool B - England. In Tokyo, it was Great Britain who beat India 4-3 in the bronze medal playoff. And it was England who beat India at that same stage in April, at the Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa.
But this is an entirely different competition and the Indians will be hoping to make the most of their chances.
