FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India vs China live updates: China leads 1-0 at halftime
Follow for all the updates from India’s second match in Pool B of the World Cup in Amsterdam.
Live updates
That’s the end of the half. There was very little to choose between the two teams till Zheng Jiali’s goal in the 26th minute. The match opened up thereon, with both teams trading chances, but it remains at 1-0 to China at the end of the first half.
Q2: India 0-1 China - China on the attack again, but great reflexes from Savita to push the ball away
Q2: India 0-1 China - Monika Malik takes the shot but it’s cleared off the line by the defender.
Q2: India 0-1 China - Penalty corner for India with three minutes to go.
Q2: India 0-1 China - GOAL FOR CHINA! Zheng Jiali collects an excellent defence-splitting pass from Zhang Xindan, and then neatly slots pass Savita Punia to put China in the lead.
Q2: India 0-0 China - Penalty corner for India. Gurjit Kaur goes for the drag-flick but Ping Liu in the Chinese goal gets a big boot and kicks it away.
Q2: India 0-0 China - Vandana Katariya goes for a snapshot, it hits the post and Jyoti is there on the far post looking for the rebound. But the ball bobbles as she dives to get to the ball under pressure, and it hits her shoulder and goes into the goal. The referee did award the goal, but China successfully refers it.
Q2: India 0-0 China - Still nothing between the two teams after five minutes of the second quarter.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: India perhaps the better attacking side in the first quarter but as the circle entries show, they didn’t quite pose any serious threat. Very cagey, very tactical, very even battle so far. 0-0 at the end of Q1.
Second quarter starts.
That’s it for the first quarter. No goals between the two teams, no great chances created either. They’ve pretty much cancelled each other out.
Q1: India 0-0 China - First piece of action for either goalkeeper. Navneet Kaur collects a pass, perhaps it gets a way from her a bit, but Ping Liu in the Chinese goal came out to block all channels.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Sophie Polkamp, part Dutch squad that became World Champion at the 2006 Women’s Hockey World Cup along with Janneke Schopman, on commentary says she is not surprised one bit to see her success as a coach. “Was kind of a coach on the pitch too, we always listened to what she had to say. Not surprised at all, she is a perfect coach.”
Q1: India 0-0 China - First five minutes, no goals so far. India’s holding the ball decently, but no great chances created by either team yet.
AND WE’RE OFF!
Just as it was day before against England, Savita Punia wins the toss and decides her team will push-off first.
Here come the two teams onto the blue turf of the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. National Anthems coming up.
This is a match between two teams that have women as the head coach - Janneke Schopman for India and Alyson Annan for China. The only other team at this World Cup that has a woman head coach is Australia, with Katrina Powell at the helm.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: India had recent success against China this year. The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the bronze medal playoff at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1). Under legendary coach Alyson Annan now, however, this will a tough test. India are aware of that too. A key aspect of today’s match will be PCs. China are brilliant from set-pieces, while India conceded 0 PCs against England. The match could well be determined by who wins more PCs / converts them today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of India’s second match at the FIH Women’s World Cup, against China.
The Indians put up a decent show against England in their opening match, holding the European side to a 1-1 draw. Vandana Katariya equalised for India after Isabelle Petter put England in the lead.
That match, at least on paper, was against the toughest opponent in Pool B. Yet by no means does that mean the Chinese will be that easy. They’re coached by Alyson Annan, who led the Netherlands to gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year. They’ll be just as eager to make a mark at this World Cup as the team in blue.
Screenshots & photos in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar