The Netherlands retained the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in style by beating Argentina 3-1 in the final on Sunday. The Dutch hockey was powerful, compelling and utterly unstoppable. It gave the Oranje their ninth title – with Eva de Goede, Xan de Waard, Marloes Keetels, Margot van Geffen and Lidewij Welten all receiving their third World Cup gold medal.
Heading into the fifteenth edition of the World Cup, Netherlands were the reigning champions and had won more women’s World Cups than any other nation. With the win over Argentina in 2022, they have claimed the title on nine occasions.
Netherlands' road to ninth World Cup title
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|Final
|Argentina
|Won 3-1
|Semifinal
|Australia
|Won 1-0
|Quarterfinal
|Belgium
|Won 2-1
|Pool A
|Chile
|Won 3-1
|Pool A
|Germany
|Won 3-1
|Pool A
|Ireland
|Won 5-1
Netherlands record at the FIH Women's World Cup
|Year
|Venue
|Position
|1974
| Mandelieu, France
|Winners
|1976
| West Berlin, West Germany
|Second runners up
|1978
| Madrid, Spain
|Winners
|1981
| Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Runners up
|1983
| Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Winners
|1986
| Amstelveen, Netherlands
|Winners
|1990
| Sydney, Australia
|Winners
|1994
| Dublin, Ireland
|Sixth
|1998
| Utrecht, Netherlands
|Runners up
|2002
| Perth, Australia
|Runners up
|2006
| Madrid, Spain
|Winners
|2010
| Rosario, Argentina
|Second runners up
|2014
| The Hague, Netherlands
|Winners
|2018
| London, England
|Winners
|2022
|Teressa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands
|Winners
Before the match, Netherlands Head Coach Jamilon Mülders had spoken of the need to nullify the threat of Agustina Albertarrio and Maria Granatto, which his team proceeded to do, while simultaneously unleashing their own devastating pace, speed and vision onto the Argentina defence.
The Netherlands continue to be the dominant force in world hockey for what seems like an age, and successfully won their third consecutive World Cup title at the event they were co-hosting with Spain. With a squad packed with some of the world’s most iconic players – including Frederique Matla, Xan de Waard and Lidewij Welten – there was every chance of them doing just that.
The team had parted company with hugely successful head coach Alyson Annan following their Olympic gold medal winning performance at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games but the team that was currently being overseen by revered coach Jamilon Mülders – the man who took Germany women to the Olympic bronze medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 – also lived up to it its reputation.