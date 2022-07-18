The Netherlands retained the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in style by beating Argentina 3-1 in the final on Sunday. The Dutch hockey was powerful, compelling and utterly unstoppable. It gave the Oranje their ninth title – with Eva de Goede, Xan de Waard, Marloes Keetels, Margot van Geffen and Lidewij Welten all receiving their third World Cup gold medal.

Heading into the fifteenth edition of the World Cup, Netherlands were the reigning champions and had won more women’s World Cups than any other nation. With the win over Argentina in 2022, they have claimed the title on nine occasions.

Netherlands' road to ninth World Cup title Round Opponent Result Final Argentina Won 3-1 Semifinal Australia Won 1-0 Quarterfinal Belgium Won 2-1 Pool A Chile Won 3-1 Pool A Germany Won 3-1 Pool A Ireland Won 5-1

Netherlands record at the FIH Women's World Cup Year Venue Position 1974 Mandelieu, France

Winners 1976 West Berlin, West Germany

Second runners up 1978 Madrid, Spain

Winners 1981 Buenos Aires, Argentina

Runners up 1983 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Winners 1986 Amstelveen, Netherlands

Winners 1990 Sydney, Australia

Winners 1994 Dublin, Ireland

Sixth 1998 Utrecht, Netherlands

Runners up 2002 Perth, Australia

Runners up 2006 Madrid, Spain

Winners 2010 Rosario, Argentina

Second runners up 2014 The Hague, Netherlands

Winners 2018 London, England

Winners 2022 Teressa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands Winners

Yesterday's Netherlands vs Argentina was perfect example of team work vs individual play.

Netherlands prospered because of their team work, while Argentina struggled due to their preference to individual play

Apart from first few minutes, Argentina didn't threaten the Netherlands — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) July 18, 2022

Resounding, exceptional, yet again the Dutch do it … yet again @oranjehockey are top of the tree. @ArgFieldHockey proved to be super through the competition, but come the final hurdle just stumbled. 3-1 🇳🇱 beat 🇦🇷 and win the #hockeyworldcup2022 — Dan Strange (@DanStrangetv) July 17, 2022

9⃣-time World Champions, @oranjehockey 🏆



The Dutch squad took on Argentina in the final match of FIH Hockey Women's World Cup in Terrassa, Spain, playing to a 3-1 victory 👏#Hockey | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/zvIXTfJQyl — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 18, 2022

Before the match, Netherlands Head Coach Jamilon Mülders had spoken of the need to nullify the threat of Agustina Albertarrio and Maria Granatto, which his team proceeded to do, while simultaneously unleashing their own devastating pace, speed and vision onto the Argentina defence.

The Netherlands continue to be the dominant force in world hockey for what seems like an age, and successfully won their third consecutive World Cup title at the event they were co-hosting with Spain. With a squad packed with some of the world’s most iconic players – including Frederique Matla, Xan de Waard and Lidewij Welten – there was every chance of them doing just that.

The team had parted company with hugely successful head coach Alyson Annan following their Olympic gold medal winning performance at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games but the team that was currently being overseen by revered coach Jamilon Mülders – the man who took Germany women to the Olympic bronze medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 – also lived up to it its reputation.